Living in a massive mansion with your best friends might sound like a dream, and for the D'Amelio sisters, it was for a while. Charli and Dixie D'Amelio joined the Hype House upon its inception in November 2019, and were arguably two of the most famous members of the collective with their combined 78 million TikTok followers. But the girls decided it's time to move on, and the reason Charli and Dixie D'Amelio left the Hype House is totally understandable.

Charli and Dixie aren't the first members to leave the house. Fans were shook when Daisy Keech announced her exit in March 2020, blaming her fallout with the house's co-founder Thomas Petrou for her leaving.

Given that, and the April rumors claiming the D'Amelio sisters left the house, fans weren't completely shocked when confirmation came. However, it definitely marked a new era for the Hype House. After their exit, a rep for the sisters released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter explaining their decision.

"When the Hype House started to become more of a business, Charli and Dixie stepped away from that aspect," the representative said. "While their businesses are separate, their friendships with the members continue."

Don't worry, though, because fans have hardly seen the last of the D'Amelio sisters. The girls have big plans for the future, and are just getting started. They're still churning out TikTok videos non-stop, and, according to Charli, they've even talked about taking a page out of the Kardashians' book and creating a reality show.

“I mean, definitely something that would be super fun,” she told Entertainment Tonight of the prospect. “I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool."

Leaving Hype House also means Charli no longer has to work with her ex-boyfriend. She and fellow housemate Lil Huddy announced their breakup on April 13. However, she didn't attribute the breakup to her decision to leave the house in any way.

“Since you guys have watched mine and chase’s relationship from the start, I decided i needed to tell you all that we are no longer together,” Charli shared on her Instagram story. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for the both of us."

The Hype House may be down a few members, but there's still a star-studded list of digital content creators living in the house. Social media superstar Addison Rae is still a member, as are Huddy, Tony Lopez, and a slew of other TikTokers. Charli and Dixie will be missed, but they're always a few clicks away on TikTok.