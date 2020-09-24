Charli D'Amelio lives an exciting life as TikTok's top creator because when she's not filming videos, she's hanging out with the biggest celebrities, like Jennifer Lopez. That's right. After D'Amelio joined JLo for a TikTok in February, the two stars became close, so much so that the singer asked D'Amelio to appear in her "Pa' Ti / Lonely" music video with Maluma. Charli D'Amelio's vlog about being in JLo's music video shows she's been dreaming of this day for so long.

The pair's interactions began when Lopez headlined the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Feb. 2. The same day as the big game, D'Amelio shared a TikTok with JLo, during which they danced to her 2011 song "On The Floor." D'Amelio captioned their video together, "I got to dance with my idol @jlo and do the #jlosuperbowlchallenge #touchdowncelebration for #superbowlliv !! thank you so much @nfl."

Following the clip, D'Amelio revealed it had always been her "dream" to dance with Lopez. "She was on top of my dreamboard and I've talked about her in almost every interview I've done, whenever they ask what my biggest dreams are," D'Amelio said in February interview with ET.

D'Amelio even got emotional meeting Lopez for the first time. "I didn't know what to say, and then it kind of set in and tears just started rolling down my eyes because this was all I ever really, really wanted to experience," she added.

Flash forward to September and now D'Amelio and Lopez are officially co-stars. The 16-year-old star took fans behind the scenes of Lopez's "Pa' Ti / Lonely" MV in her Sept. 24 vlog, which you can watch below.

In the clip, D'Amelio said fans can expect her in multiple scenes in the MV, including one where she shows off some moves. After going through the routine, D'Amelio got a surprise call from Lopez herself, and their conversation was so sweet. "You're a sweetheart. You're adorable. You know that our girls love you," Lopez told her. "Thank you so much for doing this."

"I really appreciate you letting me be a part of this," D'Amelio said in return.

Fans can catch D'Amelio in the music video below.

D'Amelio and Lopez have the cutest friendship. Hopefully, fans can see them in more TikToks together in the future.