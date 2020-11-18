When Charli and Dixie D'Amelio post a new video, fans usually have nothing but positive things to say. The sisters are two of the biggest stars on TikTok, and their dedicated fanbase stays watching their every move. That's why it came as the ultimate surprise when the girls found themselves in hot water with their latest upload. In their new content series with their parents, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio were rude to a personal chef, and fans are calling them out big time.

The D'Amelio sisters recently launched their new family YouTube channel, which includes a series called Dinner with the D'Amelios. The first dinner went swimmingly at first and included a special guest appearance from James Charles. That was, until the sisters started criticizing the food they were served. At one point, Dixie gagged at the items on her plate, and went outside to throw up. Meanwhile, Charli looked at the beautifully plated paella in front of her and asked if they had "dino nuggets" instead.

Seeing as dinner was prepared by a personal chef, and they complained about the food right in front of him, fans slammed both sisters for acting entitled.

"Why were charli n dixie acting so rude in that vid lmao i feel so bad for the chef wtf," one fan tweeted after watching the video.

Another fan said the video left them feeling "disgusted." "I watched the family dinner youtube video with the d'amelios and charli and dixie are so disrespectful and ungrateful. they had A PERSONAL CHEF come in and cook for them and they were complaining about the food IN FRONT OF HIM."

Yet another called the sisters out for being "awful."

You can watch the full dinner video below. The sisters' complaints about the food start at the 6:20 mark.

Even the girls' dad had to speak up at one point and tell Dixie to stop "being dramatic" about loathing the food. While most of us could only dream of having a personal chef, it sounds like the D'Amelio sisters took this one for granted.