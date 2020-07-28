Dixie D'Amelio Confirmed A D'Amelio Family Reality Show Is Happening

Sister acts go back as far as country music's The Carter Family a century ago. Nowadays, those acts may gain notoriety a little differently — social media instead of radio — but the principle remains the same: Those who stick together get famous together, whether it's the Kardashians or Hilary and Haylie Duff. That's what the D'Amelio sisters are doing on TikTok, with first Charli and now Dixie gaining fame on the platform. Now, the girls are branching out, from TikTok to YouTube to your TV, as Dixie D'Amelio confirmed a D'Amelio family reality show is coming soon.

Charli was the one who first hinted a reality series was in the works back in April of 2020. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Charli said a reality show would be a "super fun" idea, and that fans would get to learn more about the family by spending unscripted time with them every week. Her father Marc, who has become something of a demi-celebrity in his own right, also teased that a move to television was in the works, telling reporters the family was "figuring out all that stuff right now." Since then, Charli has followed up with cryptic statements, promising "some things in the works," without giving away details.

Now, Dixie has confirmed the series is happening. In an interview on Z100’s "Talking With Shelley Rome," she said:

We are doing a reality show. Not sure all the details yet, but that will be coming. It’s in the works right now.

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though there's still no word on when the show will premiere, fans can gather what it might look like based on Charli's previous quotes to Entertainment Tonight:

For people to kind of see what goes on when we’re not just posting TikToks. I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool. They love when we go live, so that’s super fun. I mean, it’s really whatever helps us showcase what we’re really like. Because people only really see us, like, dancing or lip syncing to songs. So, it’s really fun. Maybe try some new things.

Could the D'Amelios be the next Kardashian clan to dominate the reality show airwaves? Fans will have to wait for more details, but a family that can rise to fame on short one-minute increments will probably have a lot of fun with a full season of 22- or 44-minute installments.