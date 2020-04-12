Charli D'Amelio is about to take her TikTok fame to the next level. It sounds like the viral superstar may be about to make the jump from phone screens to TV screens. A Charli D'Amelio reality show may be coming and it'll also feature her family. Here are the details on the social media star's new project.

Charli and her family spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of a reality show, which would also include her parents, Heidi and Marc, and her older sister, Dixie. "I mean, definitely something that would be super fun," Charli said. "For people to kind of see what goes on when we're not just posting TikToks. I feel like no one really gets to see, but people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool." Charli went on to explain that beyond dancing and lip syncing, they would "maybe try some new things" in the show.

When asked if something was already in the works, Marc confirmed a show is already in the making. "We're figuring out all that stuff right now," he explained. "This has all kinda happened all really quickly. But we think if we're gonna do it, we'll go all in with it. And like Charli said, let everyone get to know us a little bit more closely. So, we're in the process of working it out right now."

Charli has amassed over 46 million followers and is the most-followed person on TikTok, after launching her account in June 2019. Dixie is also extremely popular on the social media platform, and both Heidi and Marc have become beloved by fans as well after being frequently featured in their daughters' videos.

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

If the D'Amelio family does launch a network reality show, it could become the first successful jump from TikTok fame to an actual TV career. Charli has already acheived a bit of crossover success due to her popularity on TikTok, recently appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Charli has also collaborated with some big names in the YouTube world. She recently joined Youtuber James Charles for a makeover video. In the fun video, Charli shared that her usual makeup routine consists of "concealer (if I'm breaking out), blush, bronzer, mascara, [and] highlight (if I'm feeling fancy)." She decided to spice things up and allow Charles to work his magic. As Charles did Charli's makeup, she revealed that she's working on opportunities outside of TikTok and her dance competitions, and maybe potentially "voice acting for a movie." The two pals also talked about angry fan run-ins and how their lives have changed after fame. The final result was fabulous, with the dancing queen rocking dramatic eyelashes and tie-dye eyeshadow for a full-glam look.

While it's still not fully clear what the future has in store for Charli and her family, it definitely sounds like they will be making some big moves soon.