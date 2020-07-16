Charli D'Amelio's Response To Reality Show Rumors Will Have Fans So Excited

Charli D'Amelio is branching out from TikTok in more ways than one. Apart from becoming a YouTuber and preparing to launch a podcast with her sister Dixie D'Amelio, she may be getting her own reality show. Fans have been suspecting it since April, and Charli D'Amelio's response to reality show rumors will make them excited because it makes the project seem closer than ever before.

The 16-year-old TikTok star first teased the idea in an April 9 interview with Entertainment Tonight. Charli said the thought of a reality show focused on her family would be "super fun" because it would show another side to the D'Amelios fans haven't seen before.

"For people to kind of see what goes on when we're not just posting TikToks, I feel like no one really gets to see, but people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool," Charli said, adding a reality show will give her family the opportunity to do more than "dancing or lip syncing to songs."

Charli's father, Marc D'Amelio, confirmed something was actually in the works and they were just planning the details. "We're figuring out all that stuff right now," he teased.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's been three months since then, and it seems things are heading in the right direction. When asked about an update regarding the possibility of a reality show, Charli said she hopes the show happens as much as fans.

"We definitely hope so, and there are some things in the works. I’m just excited for people to see more of our family dynamic—that’s really what makes us who we are. We are super close as a family, so that’s something I’d love to bring more light to and just have fun with it. That would be exciting, and I really hope it does happen," Charli said in a July 14 interview with Cosmopolitan.

Although the cameras may take some getting used to, Dixie knows it will be worth it for the fans. "I think there will be some moments when we will be a little nervous and getting used to [the cameras], but it’s also so exciting knowing that people will get to know us and our personalities more," she explained.

Here's hoping the show gets the green light because if the D'Amelios can grab fans' attention with just one-minute TikTok videos, imagine what they could do with their own television show.