The Christmas season is upon us, and if you're anything like me, you've resigned yourself to last-minute shopping yet again. Thankfully, online shopping makes things a tad easier, and after spending so much time at home this year, there's a lot of digital pop culture moments to capitalize on with presents. Charli and Dixie D'Amelio completely commanded the internet this year, and if you're one of the millions of fans who fell in love with their TikTok videos, Santa might have the perfect present for you. These seven holiday gift ideas for Charli and Dixie D'Amelio fans are a holiday dream come true.

Official merch from the D'Amelio sisters might be a great place to start for the giving season, but after the girls shared a 2020 gift guide of their own, you can also see what they're buying for themselves. The sisters told E! News about all their 2020 Xmas plans. "Our family always does something spontaneous together around Christmas," Charli said. "This is our first Christmas in Los Angeles and obviously we are also restricted on what we can do safely as a family, but I'm really looking forward to what this is."

Their gift guide included Doc Marten combat boots, Mejuri Jewelry, and Morphe 2 cosmetics — a few of their favorites. But if you want a gift that has Charli and Dixie written all over it, you'll want to check out the below.

1. Essentially Charli

Essentially Charli is Charli's ultimate guide to keeping it real," so if you want to know who she really is off TikTok and IRL, this is the gift for that. As she told E! News, the book is incredibly personal.

"This is not only a collection of special memories of family, friends, and more… but it's also a guide to help others learn how to navigate challenges I had to face, like how to deal with cyber-bullying and how to remain positive," she said.

2. Dixie & Charli's Ring Light

Making non-stop content requires flawless lighting, and Dixie and Charli seem to have it figured out. In fact, they even released their own ring light so fans at home can get the same glow for their photos and videos. The ring light comes in three different sizes: 8 inch, 12 inch, or 18 inch.

3. Hollister T-Shirts

Charli and Dixie created their very own line of tees with Hollister, and with each one being an oversized fit, you'll be comfy all season long. Each shirt is limited edition and celebrates a positive mindset.

4. Coastal Crazy Set

Beauty lovers rejoice! Charlie and Dixie have their own nail polish collab with Orosa Beauty called Coastal Craze, and it's the most colorful gift you could give. The girls included practically every shade under the sun in their collection, so fans can get their own dose of their vibrant energy.

5. Charli Iced Coffee Hoodie

All Charli stans know about her affinity for iced coffee. I mean, it's hard not to seeing as she always has a coffee in hand. If you've got a friend who's a fellow java lover, the Charli Ice Coffee Hoodie is the perfect way to show appreciation for both.

6. Dixie D'Amelio Face Mask

Dixie fans can stay safe in style with a face mask that features her famed cloud logo on the front. The mask comes in both adults and kids sizes, so even her youngest fans can sport the look.

7. A Dunkin's Gift Card

Nothing represents Charli's epic year more than her partnership with Dunkin Donuts, where she quite literally had a coffee named in her honor. With so many fans flocking to order the 'Charli,' a mix of Dunkin' Cold Brew, milk, and caramel swirl, a gift card to the coffee chain might be the best present of all.