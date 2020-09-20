Fan can't get enough of Charli D'Amelio's new coffee order at Dunkin', "The Charli." The D'Amelio-inspired sip, which was released on Sept. 2, features Dunkin' Cold Brew, milk, and caramel swirl. If you're wondering how much caffeine is in Dunkin's Charli D'Amelio drink, here are the details.

Dunkin' announced the D'Amelio-inspired coffee on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The drink, which is modeled after the TikTok star's go-to sip at Dunkin', is made of a medium Dunkin’ Cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl. Since a medium Dunkin' Cold Brew contains 260 milligrams of caffeine, which is much more than the 10 milligrams in a medium Dunkin' coffee, you can expect a strong sip.

Of course, fans can expect D'Amelio to love the energy provided by a cold brew to keep her alert and active for her dance videos, but the drink might be a bit strong for anyone who is new to drinking coffee. Cold brew is a hyper-concentrated method of brewing coffee, which results in a much higher level of caffeine. In a recent TikTok video that has since gone viral, a Dunkin' barista even warned about the drink's high caffeine content, especially given The Charli's popularity among young customers. The employee, named Angie, shared that D’Amelio’s “younger followers” were ordering the drink, even though it's one of the brand's "strongest" sips. She went on to recommend that the drink is probably better suited for "college students who need to stay up all night.”

If you'd like to give the pick-me-up a shot for yourself, it's available on participating Dunkin' menus nationwide for the month of September. You can get a medium size of "The Charli" for $3.19.

