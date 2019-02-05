We’re all familiar with the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” — what we often forget, though, is that the opposite is just as true. When things are broken, they most certainly can and should be fixed, and after listening to feedback from consumers about one Internet-breaking product in particular, beauty brand Tarte Cosmetics decided to not only fix a mistake, but scrap it entirely, and start fresh with a brand new product that got it right. I didn’t know this was coming, but I’m thrilled it’s here, and if you're wondering when Tarte's Face Tape Foundation drops, prepare for 50 glorious shades hitting shelves very, very soon.

Around this time last year, the brand's Shape Tape Concealer ($27, tartecosmetics.com) was slaying complexions left and right, and the beauty community was all abuzz about the news of a Shape Tape-inspired foundation. However, the product itself fell short, and the disappointing shade range devastated loyal Shape Tape fans everywhere. The foundation dropped in two different formulas, one matte and one hydrating, and a lackluster 15 shades — this meant that tons of Shape Tape stans couldn't try the foundation out for themselves even if they wanted to. Tarte tried to make up for their error by expanding the shade range, but the damage was done, and founder Maureen Kelly realized the only thing to do was to start from scratch.

With that, they've announced the new Face Tape Foundation ($39, tartecosmetics.com), available in 50 shades with five different undertones:

The OG Shape Tape Foundations had such a bad rep, the decision to totally start over just makes sense. Of course, it's no easy feat to pull a product off the shelves and hope consumers will give you a second chance, but Kelly knew in her gut it was the right move for the brand, especially after taking to heart the feedback from Tarte's loyal customers.

"Regardless of how many shades we added, it didn't erase where it started," admitted Kelly, who noted that consumers were also displeased with the packaging (they didn't love that doe foot applicator) and both formulas, neither of which really mastered that iconic Shape Tape consistency. "It's never too late to right a wrong," she says, and so the Tarte team did just that.

"You asked. We listened," says the new ad campaign:

And as for that old, limited shade range? Sorry, we don't know her anymore:

Courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics

The new 50-shade range spans five different undertones, and was created using a panel of real people, along with careful consideration of feedback from customers who didn't get a shade the first time around. The formula itself is also far more similar to that of the actual Shape Tape Concealer, in that it's a matte, long-wearing finish that still hydrates the skin and won't look cakey over time. The foundation is infused with snow mushroom extract and hyaluronic acid to keep skin looking moisturized and radiant, as well as apple fruit extract to protect against environmental stressors. It's also vegan, hypoallergenic, transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweatproof — let's just say they knew the relaunch had to be everything and more, and the effort is clear.

It's out with the old...

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

...And in with the gorgeous, inclusive new:

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

Curious as to when you can give this new formula a try? Retailing at $39, the same price as the original discontinued foundations, this newbie launches on February 17, and will be available on the Tarte website, Ulta's site, and inside Ulta stores. Here's to a new year, a beautiful, more inclusive shade range, and a beauty brand that isn't afraid to ask for a second chance.