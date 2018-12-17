The new year hasn't even begun, but it's safe to say I've already found my new favorite skincare brand for 2019. Jennifer Lopez has never failed me (or anyone else, for that matter) and I've always admired her ability to work hard to be the best of the best, so I know her newest endeavor into the world of beauty will be equally successful. So, when does Jennifer Lopez's skincare line drop, you ask? Fortunately, the queen of glow won't keep us waiting too long.

While I am ready and willing to discuss J.Lo's many talents and personality traits — her beautiful voice, her incredible dancing skills, her impressive work ethic, and her general kindness, for starters — today I'm here to wax poetic about her skin instead. The woman has flawless skin. I guess there's really no need to go on and on, so nevermind about waxing poetic. That's it: J.Lo's signature glow has been a topic of conversation for years, even decades. And while I've always assumed it was the magic of a great bronzer and radiant highlighter, she's decided to let us in on the real secret to her glowy complexion, and as with all other big questions I have in my life, the answer lies in skincare, of course.

In case you need a refresher, here's a reminder of what J.Lo looked like back in 2002. While post of us were going through an awkward phase thanks to over-plucked brows and and the like, she was stunning, and her skin had that signature glow even then:

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, fast-forward to 2018 — sixteen years later, people — and tell me how it's possible for her to still look so youthful and radiant. I need answers, J.Lo!

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No one glows like J.Lo, and if that's not the tagline for her new brand, I'm seriously confused as to why not. At the moment, though, I don't know of any taglines, but she did share some info on her reason for creating the line at a recent press event for movie Second Act, held in New York City at The Wing. “I will be coming out with a skin-care line," she told the moderator at the event. "I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out.”

And as for why she thinks she's fit to do so? The celeb claims she's constantly bombarded with questions about her youthful appearance, and I'm not surprised one bit. “I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have," she told the moderator. "And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles.”

I have been waiting to know J.Lo's secrets basically all of my life, so this is truly the most excellent news:

So, when can we expect these secrets to be revealed? Reports are saying the line will likely drop around late 2019, so we've still got a few more months to wistfully wonder how she does it. But one thing's for sure, according to J.Lo herself: “It’s going to be something that works…That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”

Until then, the best we can hope for as far as achieving J.Lo level lewks is to make the most of her collaboration with Inglot, which features all the components of her signature beauty looks, from glossy nude lips to base products that promise her signature glow.

Imagine a day when I can recreate this J.Lo X Inglot look atop a face perfectly prepped with her skincare line? I could never ask for more:

Since there isn't a hard release date yet, I'll have to keep stalking J.Lo's social media accounts and hoping she gives me a concrete day to mark down on my calendar as The Day I Begin My Journey To Achieve A Real J.Lo Glow. I'm not talking about my iPhone calendar app, either — this is important enough that I'm willing to buy a physical calendar, along with all of J.Lo's products, of course. I want to be fully prepared for the day this glowy queen changes the skincare game, and if I've got to wait until late 2019, so be it.