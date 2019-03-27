Me, through with shopping? As if. In their mission to empty my wallet and overfill my makeup bag, Ulta is still hitting us with daily deals and discounts for at least another week, and ICYMI, Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty March 26 sale has Nudestix & Smashbox products for half off, so yeah, today's a great day to shop. While certain offers during the 21 Days have had me tempted to try out new-to-me items or products I've heard others rave about in the past, today's involve some of my already-in-rotation favorites, so I'll certainly use this as an opportunity to stock up.

When I first discovered the brand Nudestix, I fell in love with their face makeup. Their Nudies Tinted Blur Stick ($30, Sephora) ignited in me a love for no-makeup makeup, as well as a preference for the convenience of stick products over messy liquids and heavy powers. After falling head over heels, I began picking up more and more of their products: a shadow stick here, a cheek pencil there. In the end, I found the area in which Nudestix really excelled was lip products, so the fact that all Nudestix lippies are half off in today's Ulta sale is seriously major.

And what's more? A few of their lip products double as blush, so you get double the bang for your buck, with gorgeous results:

If you're not in need of a multitasker, opting for something like their Magnetic Matte Lip Color ($13, originally $26, ulta.com) is an excellent choice. Available in six universally flattering shades, these babies glide on with ease but dry down to a stay-put matte that won't budge. My personal favorite, though, are the dual-use products, like the Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm ($13, originally $26, ulta.com), which has a hydrating, blendable formula.

And while the Nudestix sale will have your makeup looking good, the Smashbox sale will ensure it goes on like a dream and then stays all day. That's right, people, we're talking primer:

Today only, the Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer ($21, originally $42, ulta.com) is half off, and if you haven't tried a Smashbox primer before, there's basically no time to waste. The brand has the technology down to a science, and in addition to Photo Finish primers that cater to specific skincare concerns like redness, dullness, acne, and oil, this special primer is formulated to give any and all skin types a boost of hydration. Basically, it's the ultimate primer to reach for if hot, dry temperatures at the beach all summer leave your skin looking and feeling parched.

Oh, and BTW, the Primerizer is marketed as a primer and moisturizer in one, so that's another product in today's sale that's 50 percent off and serves more than one purpose. Talk about a bargain, people! Other noteworthy discounts today from Ulta include half off PUR foundations and Persona highlighters, so if you're still trying to build yourself a gorgeous go-to makeup routine for summer, hit up their website ASAP.