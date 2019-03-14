Here Are All The Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Sales That You Need To Know About

What's that? You need a fresh excuse to go buy more makeup and skincare you probably don't need but definitely want? Say no more, because shopping season is upon us now that all of the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sales you need to know about have officially been announced. The sales event features some of the most major beauty discounts of the year, so don't sleep on any of the deals, and prepare to justify bargain after bargain until your cart is full.

While Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty are, of course, enormously exciting, they can also be pretty overwhelming, which is why it's good to go in with a game plan. There are tons of tempting deals on the table, so knowing in advance which brands you've got your eye on will ensure you don't end up with a bunch of products you kinda-sorta-maybe didn't really need. The sale begins on Sunday, March 17, and lasts through Saturday, April 6, and in that time range I've spotted what I determine to be some can't-miss deals worth indulging in. Read on for these picks, as well as more info on the sales event, and sorry in advance for tempting you with these gorgeous products and fantastic deals.

For The Face

When figuring out what I want and need to buy, I like to see what the most major discounts are by product category, starting with my base. Some show-stopping deals include half-off on the following cult favorites: Becca primers including Backlight, First Light, and Ever Matte on March 21, IT Cosmetics's Bye Bye Bores Pressed Powder on March 24, Ofra's NikkiTutorials Highlighting Trio on March 26, and all Too Faced bronzers on April 5. Hiiii, perfectly primed, powdered, bronzed, and highlighted skin, how are ya?

The Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer ($30, ulta.com) has been a staple in my makeup routine for years, so I'll no doubt be picking one up at 50 percent off. My sister has also sweared by the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder ($29, ulta.com) for ages now, so maybe it's time I give that a go, too! At half off, I could buy both powders for the price I'd normally pay for just my bronzer.

For The Skin

And for under those base products, you ask? There are a ton of skincare deals, too, don't you worry. Some of the most notable include 50 percent off the following: all Clarisonic Applicator Brush Heads on March 21, Skyn Iceland's Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels on March 25, Mario Badescu's Drying Lotion on March 30 and their Vitamin C Serum on April 5, First Aid Beauty's Facial Radiance Pads on April 2, and Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery on April 6. Good skin never came so cheap, people!

I swear by a good under eye mask to de-puff and de-stress, so I'll definitely be snagging the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels ($30, ulta.com), and I highly recommend the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($17, ulta.com) to anyone who deals with breakouts, as it's one of the quickest acne spot treatments around. Plus, it comes in both plastic and glass bottle options, so you can ensure it won't break if you take it while traveling.

For The Eyes

Eyeshadow, liner, lashes — you name it! The eyes are my favorite area to shop for when it comes to beauty, and there are tons of discounts during this sale. While almost all the deals are half off, the Tarte Lights Camera Lashes Mascara ($23, ulta.com) will be a whopping 52 percent off on March 17, so make the most of that extra two percent discount, people! At the standard half-off rate will be the following: the Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette on March 29, the Dose of Colors Desi x Katy Friendcation Palette on March 18, the Too Faced Chocolate Gold Palette and Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion on March 22, the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner on March 30, and all Lime Crime Venus Palettes, excluding Venus XL, on April 2. Not too shabby!

I'm definitely going to need to hit up my local Ulta to swatch all the palettes on sale, but I already know the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($22, ulta.com) is an absolute must, and you can bet I'll be stocking up on multiples.

For The Lips

I think it's safe to say there are the least deals in the lip category this season, but trust me, the ones they are offering are more than worth your while. My top two are half off Buxom's Full On Plumping Lip Creams on March 28 and off Tarte's Lip Paints & Glossy Lip Paints on April 4, as they're some of the formulas I absolutely swear by. The Buxom Full On Plumping Lip Cream in "White Russian" ($21, ulta.com) is a major fan favorite in the beauty community, but if a full matte is more your speed, the Tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint in "Bestie" ($20, ulta.com) is another pinkish nude beloved by many. Both are in my makeup bag right now, not gonna lie.

To be clear, this is just the highlight reel, folks — there are even more deals to be had during Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sales, and you can read up on the rest by visiting the Ulta website. The sale begins Sunday, March 17, so you've still got a few days to lock in details and pick your products of choice, but after that, it's every beauty-loving shopper for themselves.