SOUND THE ALARMS, BECAUSE IT IS ALMOST GO-TIME, PEOPLE! The pretty undeniable best time of the year, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale, is about to commence, meaning beauty lovers everywhere will soon be treated to literally three whole weeks of daily Ulta deals that'll make copping all your fave makeup, skincare, and hair products that much easier. Grab a pen or a stray eyeliner or some sort of writing instrument and clock the dates in your calendar, before you miss out on the best deals.

The sale begins this Sunday, March 17 (St. Patrick's Day, a lucky day for all of us, indeed). In typical 21 Days of Beauty fashion, Ulta will reveal new deals on so many of your favorite beauty buys each day on their 21 Days of Beauty home page, which will start populating with a calendar of deals closer to the starting day. The sweet, sweet madness will continue for — you guessed it — 21 days, finishing out on Saturday, April 6.

Now, when I say deals, I mean deals. Ulta has never played around with this sale, and the brand offers literally 50 percent off some of the most viral, cult-favorite products. And I think it's safe to say this year will be no different.

Last year's Fall 2018 21 Days of Beauty Sale offered 50 percent off deals on some major brand's products, including BECCA Cosmetics, Peter Thomas Roth, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, and so many more. This year, for spring 2019, the deals are, dare I say, getting even better, with half off certain products from brands like Tarte, MAC, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Mario Badescu.

If you find yourself borderline irrationally excited about Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale every time it comes around, rest assured that you're not alone. The Beauty Twitter sees you, hears you, feels you, and understands you on a deeply personal level:

Like I said, you've gotta keep your eyes on Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty page for the new deals that pop up every single day once the sale starts. But as a sneak peek, here are some of the products you'll be able to shop for half-off during the sale:

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara $23 Ulta See On Ulta

Come the first day of the sale, March 17, you can cop the fan-favorite Lights, Camera, Flashes Mascara from Tarte for a whopping 52 percent off, bringing this baby from a regular $23 to just $11.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz $21 Ulta See On Ulta

"Brows all day, every day" is my motto for the rest of my life, I think. So thank God my go-to brow pick is on sale. Going for half off regular price at just $10.50, Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz eyebrow pencil will give you the sharpest arches you've ever seen.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 Ulta See On Ulta

A true beauty lover can spot the green-and-white packaging of a Mario Badescu skincare product from a mile away — and they'll probably fight you to get their hands on the 50 percent off deal on the brand's Drying Lotion that's coming to Ulta. If a pimple ever pops up out of nowhere, a dab of this product will suck all the moisture in it up, meaning it'll heal in no time.

Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette $39 Tarte See On Ulta

If this palette from Tarte doesn't make you feel warm, toasty, and ready for a bronzed-goddess eye look for summer, I don't know what will. Luckily, all these yummy shades will be 50 percent off during the 21 Days of Beauty sale and retail for just $20.

Remember, come this Sunday, March 17, run — don't walk — to Ulta to take advantage of these and so many other deals throughout the 21 days.