There are two big moments that true beauty junkies live for: the day a complete stranger compliments her contour and the day her all-time favorite beauty products get marked down from their original prices at the annual Ulta's 21 days of beauty sale — aka the biggest sale of the year for the beauty obsessed. If you're that beauty junkie, prep your wallet and make room in your makeup bag (I already did!) because the epic sale started Sunday, March 18 and runs through April 7, giving you more than enough time to stock up on your favorite beauty staples.

For the next three weels, you can catch incredible deals on everything from cult-favorite makeup staples to skincare devices, with so many of the products marked up to 50 percent off the original price. If you've been saving up for a big beauty splurge, now is the time to make your move. And in case you're wondering, yes, the big guys like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics, It Cosmetics, MAC, Urban Decay, and many more are all included.

Keep reading to see how you can score every day of the sale. Then, set your calendar reminders to visit Ulta Beauty for the best deals on your favorite items.

Sunday, March 18

Tarte Lights Camera Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara SALE: $10/ REG: $23

Philosophy Micro Delivery Wash SALE: $14 / REG: $28

Monday, March 19

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed SALE: $14.50 / REG: $29

Benefit Cosmetics 24 HR Brow Setter SALE: $12 / REG: $24

Tuesday, March 20

PUR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15 SALE: $14 / REG: $29

Clinique 3 Step Skincare Kit SALE: $9 / REG: $19

Wednesday, March 21

Smashbox Primer Water SALE: $16 / REG: $32

Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief SALE: $10 / REG: $20

Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator 6oz SALE: $20/ REG: $40

Thursday, March 22

Buxom Full On Lip Cream SALE: $10 / REG: $20

Clarisonic Mia 2 SALE: $119 / REG: $169

Friday, March 23

Urban Decay Eyeshadows SALE: $9.50 / REG: $19

Exuviance Performance AP Peel SALE: $38.50/ REG: $77

Saturday, March 24

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner SALE: $11 / REG: $22

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleansing Cloths SALE: $7 / REG: $15

Philosophy Travel Size Purity Made Simple Micellar Cleansing Water SALE: $6 / REG: $12

Sunday, March 25

IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Compact With SPF 50+ SALE: $19 / REG: $38

IT Cosmetics Airbrush Serum Foundation Brush #131 SALE: $12 / REG: $24

Monday, March 26

Becca Backlight Priming Filter or First Light Priming Filter SALE: $19 / REG: $38

Lancome Hypnose Drama Instant Full Volume Mascara SALE: $13 / REG: $27

Tuesday, March 27

LORAC PRO Contour Palette With Brush SALE: $20 / REG: $45

Stila Convertible Color SALE: $12.50 / REG:$25

Wednesday, March 28

Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner SALE: $12 / REG: $24

Estee Lauder Travel Size DayWear Advanced Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 15SALE: $8 Each / REG: $16

Thursday, March 29

Benefit Cosmetics Rollerlash Super Curling & Lifiting Mascara SALE: $12 / REG: $24

Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser SALE: $15 / REG: $30

Murad Anti-Aging Acne Time Release Acne Cleanser SALE: $19 / REG: $38

Friday, March 30

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick SALE: $10 /REG: $21

Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Daily Prep Peel Pad SALE: $22 / REG: $45

Saturday, March 31

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Pencil SALE: $10.50 / REG: $21

Mario Badescu's entire line SALE: 25% off everything

Sunday, April 1

BareMinerals all primers SALE: $12 / REG: $25

Serovital Dietary Supplements SALE: $49.50 / REG: $99

Monday, April 2

Butter LONDON Glazen Lip Glaze & Glazen Eye Gloss SALE: $9-$12 / REG: $19-$24

Shiseido Urban Environment Oil-Free UV Protector SALE: $17 / REG: $34

Tuesday, April 3

Laura Geller Baked Blush-n-Brighten SALE: $14 / REG:$28

STRIVECTIN Power Starters Tightening Trio SALE: $44.50 / REG: $89

Wednesday, April 4

Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick SALE: $12.50 / REG: $25

Dermablend Loose Setting Powder SALE: $13.50 / REG: $27

Thursday, April 5

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion SALE: $11 / REG: $22

Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum 1oz SALE: $39 / REG: $78

Friday, April 6

Tarte Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint SALE: $10 / REG: $20

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant SALE: $27.50 / REG: $55

Saturday, April 7

MAC Original Prep + Prime Fix+ SALE: $12.50 / REG: $25

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara SALE: $11.50 / REG: $23

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Wax SALE: Free with $50 product purchase.