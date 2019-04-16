Honestly, of course Kim Kardashian West's 5-year-old daughter is already a pro at walking in pin-prick high heels. Frankly, I don't know what took her so long. The girl was basically one step away from being born in a couture ensemble (actually, do we have any proof that she wasn't?) and has regular access to her mom Kim's incredible closet. The video of North West walking in Kim Kardashian's heels — while carrying her baby sister, BTW — shows that the family's stellar fashion skills are obviously genetic.

The Kardashian/Jenner gang gathered 'round to celebrate baby True's first birthday over the weekend. In true Kardashian style, True had a birthday party to end all birthday parties. She and her mom Khloé dressed in matching blue satin and celebrated amongst multi-colored matte balloons, cotton candy animals, and tons of fog and bubble machines. Of course, True's bestie Chi and her mom Kim were in attendance. Based on social media videos, fans can see Kim also brought along North, who matched her little sister in an orange feathery dress.

Kim initially took videos of North stomping around in her grown-up high heels, telling her followers, "OK guys, peep North's shoes." She explained, "She would not walk out of the house without my shoes." As if on cue, North struts(read: stomps) away while Kim laughs and asks her to put on the other shoes they must have brought with them.

In the same video, you can see that North and Chi have coordinating outfits on, which has become a staple move with the Kardashian/Jenners and their children. (Remember when Khloé and True both rocked tutus at Christmas? And Kylie and Stormie stunned in matching sequins? It's like we get it you're related.)

Anyway, a day later Kim found another video from the party of North in her heels toting Chi around. Kim asks her, "OK, how do you do this in heels? I said put your sister down."

TBH, it looks like Chi is loving it.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West

All of this seems like good practice for North now that her third little sibling is on the way. Kimye announced they're officially expecting a little boy who is speculated to arrive sometime this spring. Like with their third baby Chicago, Kim and Kanye decided to work with a gestational carrier. In the past with her first two children, North and Saint, Kim struggled with pregnancy difficulties and health complications, which spurred her and Kanye to look into alternative options for their third and fourth children. After the arrival of Chicago, Kim was vocal about how amazing the entire process was.

All I can keep thinking about is that one day there has to be a Kardashian/Jenner children spinoff. Right? Like, Kris Jenner is probably working on the concept and intro song right now? In order of appearance, so far we have:

Mason Disick - 9 years old, born Dec. 14, 2009

Penelope Disick - 6 years old, born July 8, 2012

North West - 5 years old, born June 4, 2013

Reign Disick - 4 years old, born Dec. 14, 2014

Saint West - 3 years old, born Dec. 5, 2015

Dream Kardashian - 2 years old, born Nov. 10, 2016

Chicago West - 1 year old, born Jan. 15, 2018

Stormi Webster - 1 year old, born Feb. 1, 2018

True Thompson - 1 year old, born April 12, 2018

Keeping Up With The Kardashian Kids? It's a no-brainer!