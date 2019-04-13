I know it's hard to believe, but Friday, April 12 marked exactly one year since fans have been keeping up with True Thompson's life. One year ago, Khloé Kardashian welcomed her baby daughter in the midst of an infidelity scandal with then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and if you've been keeping up with all the recent drama surrounding Thompson, Khloé, and Jordyn Woods, you'll know that it's been an overwhelming past month for the reality TV mogul. However, the KUWTK stars didn't let any of that overshadow the birthday girl's big day, because True Thompson birthday posts from Khloe, Tristan, and the rest of the Kardashian fam are all about celebrating the toddler and moving forward.

It feels like the dust is finally starting to settle on the aftermath of Thompson reportedly kissing Woods back in February. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian's, Woods', and Thompson's teams for comment, but did not hear back. Considering all the drama that's recently gone down and the fact that a year ago, videos showing Thompson kissing multiple women surfaced while KoKo was going into labor, I wouldn't have been surprised if the milestone was a little bittersweet for the star.

However, judging from her and the rest of the Kardashian family's post celebrating True's big day, it looks like everyone is putting the drama to rest and making the occasion all about the newest 1-year-old in the family.

The fitness mogul took to Instagram on Friday to share a slideshow of her daughter looking pretty in pink and posing amidst countless balloons at her birthday party.

She wrote:

Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers star also shared a birthday tribute for his daughter and "twin" to the social media platform.

"True-ly Perfect My baby girl is one today," he captioned the slideshow. "Man time goes by soo fast but i’m loving every minute of it. Can’t wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol."

Kardashian's sisters also took to Instagram to share sweet birthday messages for their niece and reflect on the past year.

Kim Kardashian, who is set to welcome her fourth child via surrogate any day now, reflected on True's close friendship with her own daughter Chicago, who celebrated her first birthday back on Jan. 15.

"My baby True. Happy 1st Birthday!!!" she wrote. "You are so special. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better best friend for you than your cousin Chi. Seeing how close you are is exactly how mom & I are and so we know how much fun you guys are going to have! I will always be here for you my sweet baby True- Auntie Kiki."

Sister Kourtney and Kylie also shared posts of their kids playing with baby True, proving that the newest generation of Kardashian-Jenners is just as tight as the OGs.

While Thompson wasn't in attendance at True's birthday party, Khloé is reportedly focused on co-parenting as smoothly as possible.

"Khloé has no desire to shut Tristan out of True’s life. He is her father and Khloé is much bigger than that," an inside source told People. "They communicate about True of course, but they aren’t getting back together."

However, because of all the drama that's gone down, the star decided that it was best that he didn't come to the family's celebrations on Friday. He will likely have his own birthday celebration with his daughter.

"Khloé is figuring out how to get Tristan involved," the source continued. "She can’t see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him."

Judging from the photos, it looks like everyone is working to put the drama of the last couple months behind them and are focusing on making the day all about True, and only True.