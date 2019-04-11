What if I told you it's been one year since baby True arrived on this earth? That might sound believable. But, what if I told you it's been one year since Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans first learned Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian? That one sounds a little more unbelievable, right? It feels like just yesterday I awoke to a loud, collective gasp from KUWTK followers. It's now one full year later and Koko really only has one thing on her mind — her daughter's birthday. Khloé Kardashian's tweet about True's upcoming birthday shows where her priorities really are, and they aren't on that ex of hers.

True came into the world on April 12, 2018, under arguably some of the most dramatic circumstances people have ever seen on KUWTK. Fans had been following Khloé's ultimate journey to motherhood for years. When she and Thompson announced they were officially going to have a baby, it felt like the happiest time in her and her fan's lives. However, there was a massive record scratch when videos surfaced of Thompson kissing multiple women while Khloé was simultaneously going into labor. Understandably, her fans didn't know what to do or how to feel. Of course everyone was celebrating True's arrival, but they couldn't help but wonder what kind of conversations were going on behind that delivery room door.

Months later, they found out. Fans watched as True's arrival aired on the family's hit series and were fascinated by the dynamic between her parents and their loved ones. Khloé put the ultimate kibosh on any negativity, explicitly asking her sisters to refrain from confronting Thompson at that time. Her priority was (and still is) that peace, happiness, and joy surround True at all times, especially during her world debut.

After a year of "trying to make it work," Thompson and Khloé have reportedly called it quits for good after he allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods, aka, Kylie Jenner's best friend and close family confidant, the week of Valentine's Day 2019. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson's teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

However, all of this seems to be the furthest BS from Khloé's mind as of late based on her recent tweet about True's impending birthday. While one might think she is busy reflecting on all that's gone down in the past 365 days, Khloé's focus is clear: True and only True. That's it.

Two days prior to her babe's birthday, Khloé tweeted:

Is it weird that I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?! I’m sad Time is flying as fast as it is. I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment. bring me the tissue.

True is currently the youngest Kardashian/Jenner family member following her cousin's Chicago and Stormi, who each turned one on January 15 and February 1, respectively. However, True's "Youngest" title is about to be taken by Kim and Kanye's incoming fourth child, reportedly due to arrive sometime in May.

All of this to say, Happy birthday, True! Enjoy these early ones while they last! Life only gets more complicated from here, but your mom has your back.