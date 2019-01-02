New year, new Kardashian babies. Brace yourselves, internet: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, according to reports. Multiple sources reportedly revealed to Us Weekly that the couple opted for the surrogate route again, and the surrogate is reportedly pregnant with a boy due in early May. People has also confirmed the news. It's not clear if this reported surrogate is the same woman who carried and gave birth to Chicago to West in January 2018. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on the pregnancy reports but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to an August 2018 report from Us Weekly, Kardashian and West had one remaining embryo following their previous surrogacy experience, adding that it was a male embryo. Kim Kardashian addressed the baby rumors in an interview with E! News in August.

"I don't know, I don't know, I read that, I read something... none of that was true," she said. "But I've been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so... I don't know. We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no."

If the reports are true that the fourth West baby is due in May 2019, then that would mean the child was conceived in August 2018, so those rumors were aptly timed. If 2018 taught us anything, however, it's that the Kardashian/Jenner family are ready and able to keep baby news a secret for however long they damn please. But Kim, please, for the love of every celebrity news writer out there, don't keep us guessing for too long. My poor stress levels can't take any more months of Kardashian baby rumors!! (This is a pointless ask, I know. I shall suffer in silence!!)

This fourth baby boy would join North, Saint, and Chicago West, although North West probably isn't too happy about it.

Kardashian told Ashley Graham in an interview on her Pretty Big Deal podcast in October that North pretends she's an only child. Cute.

Kardashian said on the podcast that North is "a little confused" about her family's dynamic. I assume that means she's having a hard time understanding that mom and dad have to give equal attention to Saint and Chicago, resulting in her not being so nice to her siblings at times — but what person with tons of siblings can't relate to that sentiment? (In Kardashian's birthday post for North in June, she said "don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now," so clearly this struggle is real.)

Kardashian said to Graham,

She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.' She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’

Well, uh, it looks like Kimye followed through on North's suggestion. Demand? Probably demand. Congrats, Kim and Kanye! And so sorry, North.