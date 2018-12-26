The only thing I love more than celebrating Christmas is watching the Kardashians celebrate Christmas. As usual, the famous family partied extravagantly at the Kardashian-West home this year on Christmas Eve where Kim and Kanye turned their Calabasas home into a splendid winter wonderland. Apparently, there was a rule that all babies had to dress up like their moms. Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, rocked matching white tutus and Kylie and Stormi dazzled in silver sparkles. In fact, the photos of Kylie Jenner and Stormi's matching Christmas outfits are definitely mom and daughter goals, but also just #lifegoals in general.

Usually, this is the order of events: Someone (traditionally Kris Jenner) hosts a glamorous Christmas Eve party which calls for gorgeous outfits, extreme decorations, and lots and lots of celebrities. Then, the entire Kardashian clan gathers on Christmas morning at Kourtney's house in matching pajamas to open an obscene amount of gifts. This year was no different, except that Kim and Kanye took over Christmas Eve and Christmas morning had three new additions: Baby Chicago, Baby Stormi, and Baby True. Fortunately, everyone in the group heavily documented their festivities, which gave fans a chance to swoon over Kylie and Stormi's seriously stunning ensembles.

Kylie shared this first photo of herself and her daughter dripping in diamonds with the caption, "Merry Christmas."

Straight to the point, sis.

Later in the night, she posted a very similar photo to her Instagram story explaining, "This is me leaving the party early to go give my baby a bath (while wearing this dress because I couldn’t get it off by myself) and put her to sleep and it was the best xmas eve yet."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Lastly, fans got one more closeup of Stormi in her sparkle suit and little white sneakers.

I don't know how babies work, but I assume Stormi's ability to wear something this itchy (still gorgeous, but obviously itchy) is a testament to her major chill vibe. In just 10 hours, this photo earned over 4.5 million likes.

Honestly, it makes me wonder why I didn't match my outfit to my dogs Christmas bowtie? It definitely feels like a missed opportunity.

Courtesy of Jamie LeeLo

I super digress.

Meanwhile, True and Khloé were also whipping up a matchy-matchy storm of sparkle and tulle in coordinating white tops and fluffy skirts.

We also know thanks to Khloe's Instagram stories that everyone, including Rob, matched in green plaid pajamas to open gifts on Christmas morning. Kim once described the tradition on her app in 2017, explaining:

On Christmas morning, we all wear matching pajamas when we open presents at Kourtney's house. Each year, we get different pajamas. Over the years, it's become a tradition that each family member has their own wrapping paper so that you know who the gift is from – it's a fun representation of their style.

Why have I not stolen that genius idea yet?

Anyway, thanks for the memories, everyone. Kylie and Stormi, you literally kept Christmas Eve merry and bright.