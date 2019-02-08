It just hit me that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are essentially going to be the modern day Brady Bunch. We all know that they currently share three children together (North, Saint, and Chicago), and now, there will soon be another addition to the household — a baby boy, who will be born via surrogate. I don't know about you, but I'm amped for when those holiday cards make their way around the internet next year. And it seems like I'm not the only one who's prepping for baby number four, because Kim Kardashian's comments about a fourth baby prove that their whole family is preparing for another addition in the Kardashian West household.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Feb. 7, Kim Kardashian opened up about her family life, and how she's preparing for the arrival of her fourth child via surrogate.

"I was kind of stressing," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Fallon. "My house is so full [but] I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents."

"I felt the huge change — from 1 to 2," she said about having her son, Saint, who is four, after welcoming their daughter, North, who is five "That was harder than 2 to 3," Kardashian noted, referring her daughter, Chicago, who turned one last month.

Can we even begin to imagine what it will be like when Kim and Kanye have four beautiful children?

Fortunately, Kim K told Fallon that she's able to take a deep breath and chill for a moment, because her two oldest children are "finally getting along," aka, they're behaving the same exact way as any two normal siblings would.

"Saint and North are finally getting along," she said, explaining that North hasn't always been the doting sister to Saint, which is a big mood. She said,

She needs to still get it together and warm up and be a little bit nicer, but I think she’s getting there. I saw glimmers of hope a week ago. She’s not harmful, she’s not hurting him or anything. She just doesn’t want boys in her room.

Honestly? I feel like that's a pretty fair request.

You can watch the video — and listen to how Kim claims that she heard that parents of four children are "the most calm," LOL — below:

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

We first heard the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were expecting their fourth child via surrogate back in January, during an episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When Cohen asked if she and West were "working on another child," Kardashian confirmed, saying, "We are" and that the baby was due "sometime soon."

"It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there," Kardashian West told Cohen, so that the Kardashian West klan consists of two daughters and two sons — a total Brady Bunch move right there! Totally calling an announcement later this year that Kardashian is somehow pregnant with twins, solely so that they can look like this:

And that's the way they become the... Kardashian-West bunch!