TikTok fans just can't catch a break because so many influencers are constantly wrapped up in drama. Whether their faves are throwing diss tracks directly at another creator or subtly shading them, nothing gets passed fans, so when Dixie D'Amelio suddenly unfollowed her boyfriend Griffin Johnson on Instagram on July 30, they instantly knew something was up. As it turns out, fans had a reason to be suspicious of their relationship status. In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on August 3, D'Amelio revealed she and Johnson broke up. This video of Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson's last date will send fans on an emotional rollercoaster ride because they know how their story ends.

D'Amelio used to be part of Hype House, while Johnson is from Sway House. Despite being from rival collectives that have clashed several times these past few months, the two got close. Their relationship likely sparked due to having so many mutual friends, including Addison Rae Easterling and Bryce Hall, as well as sharing the screen together as love interests in the YouTube series Attaway General.

After seeing D'Amelio and Johnson on each other's social media pages so frequently, fans speculated they were an item. The rumors only grew when D'Amelio neither confirmed nor denied she was dating Johnson during an interview with YouTuber Matty Smokes on June 12.

"Is it weird dating somebody in the Sway House when you're from Hype House?" Smokes asked her. "Well, I'm no longer part of the Hype House, but we're all friends," D'Amelio said.

Finally, on June 23, D'Amelio and Johnson confirmed their relationship through a TikTok. In the clip, Johnson addressed the rumors and said their romance was official.

Soon after they shared the video, D'Amelio went on Twitter to gush about her boyfriend. "I have a crush on Griffin Johnson," she wrote.

Unfortunately, on July 7, Hype House's Chase Hudson accused Johnson of cheating on D'Amelio with two different girls. (Elite Daily reaches out to Hudson for further comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) Johnson hit back at Hudson with "Someone get this kid off the internet."

For weeks, fans wondered if D'Amelio and Johnson were still on, but when she unfollowed him on IG, fans thought it was all over. Now, D'Amelio has confirmed their split in her latest YouTube video. "Hey, so, we actually broke up, but I had this video scheduled for today, so I'm posting it anyways. It was fun," she told fans, before the clip showed their final date together: A romantic helicopter ride.

YOUTUBE

Watch the clip below.

D'Amelio didn't explain why they split, but it's clear from the video she and Johnson had a lot of love and appreciation for each other during their time together.