The TikTok generation is the latest to fall into the collab house trend set by Olde Time content creators like the Vlog Squad, Clout House, and Team Ten. By living together, these influencers collaborate around the clock to produce a steady stream of content, hopefully satiating audiences addicted to TikTok's infinite scroll. The Hype House and The Sway House are home to some of the biggest influencers of today, and their star power doesn't show any signs of wavering any time soon. So are you Team Hype or Team Sway? Here's everything you need to know about Hype House and Sway House in order to pick a side.

The Hype House

On Jan. 7, Chase Hudson (17) and Thomas Petrou (21) uploaded a YouTube video to welcome their audience to the Spanish-style mega mansion occupied by 19 young, wildly enthusiastic content creators. The Hype House, they explained, is the home base for a new generation of influencers.

The Hype House on YouTube

According to Famous Birthdays, the members of The Hype House are: Charli D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, Addison Rae, Dixie D'Amelio, Avani Gregg, Tony Lopez, Larray, Ondreaz Lopez, Nick Austin, Daisy Keech, Alex Warren, Kouvr Annon, Thomas Petrou, Hootie Hurley, Jack Wright, James Wright, Ryland Storms, Patrick Huston, Calvin Goldby, Connor Yates, and Wyatt Xavier. Check out the Hype House Instagram account "following" page for the full, up-to-date roster.

According to the New York Times, only 4 residents actually live in the house full time. Some, like the Connecticut-based D'Amelio sisters, rent rooms for when they happen to be in town. The rest come and go as they please. Teenagers make up the vast majority of Hype House – many are still in high school – and several members return to their other homes after collaborating on a few inescapably viral TikToks during the day. "I don't, like, live here, because I wouldn't do my homework if I was here." Dixie D'Amelio told The Today Show.

As of Feb. 25, videos posted to The Hype House TikTok account have amassed over 220 million likes and Hype House members have over a 150 million followers combined.

The Sway House

If The Hype House is a mature, sophisticated older sibling, The Sway House is their mischievous younger brother. Home to six of TalentX's top-tier influencers, the Sway Boys live and collaborate together in their Los Angeles mansion, creating content for TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube.

Zach Sang Show on YouTube

"We're just dudes being guys," Bryce Hall explained in the announcement video their team posted to YouTube. Testosterone levels are certainly high in this bachelor pad, complete with a single-person elevator, a pantry containing a single box of Arnold Palmers, and several air mattresses.

Residents of The Sway House are as follows: Bryce Hall, Josh Richards, Anthony Reeves, Jaden Hossler, Kio Cyr, and Griffin Johnson. Michael Gruen and Gavin Rudolph, VP and Talent Manager of TalentX respectively, also appear to live in the collab house - somebody has to keep these boys in check.

When asked about a potential rivalry between Hype/Sway Houses in Sway's intro video, Hall explained "There's no beef with Hype House."

"Everyone is making it this thing like, Hype House versus Sway House," Hall went on. "There's like 16 people in that house. There's no room for us."

There may not be many rooms left in these packed collab houses, but new clusters are bound to form as more influencer neighbors arrive in the city of stars. When a few more of these kids graduate from high school, they'll definitely be in need of some prime Los Angeles real estate. Is TikTok Avenue next? L.A. real estate agents are standing by.