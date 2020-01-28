TikTok is the app that turns everyone from teens, dogs, and your grandmother into overnight celebrities, introducing a new kind of social media celeb: the TikTok star. If you don't know who Addison Rae Sterling is, one of your siblings or their friends, and all of their high school classmates definitely do. She's a 19-year-old TikTok sensation boasting over 11.9 million followers at the time of publication and still growing.

In a Jan. 18 in interview with Hollywire, Sterling spoke about her meteoric rise to TikTok fame. Much like her friend and popular TikToker Charli D'Amelio, Sterling's account went viral overnight.

"Well, I actually downloaded the app in July, made a post with a friend, and literally out of nowhere it got ... 93,000 likes, and I was like woah. I like this!" she said. "I kept going, made videos with my mom, and then that was kind of he main thing that like blew up," she explained.

If you're new to TikTok, you should know videos that include parents are very popular on the app. So much so, one of Easterling's videos with her mom not only caught the attention of her peers, but also the attention of a music legend. "Our next [Tik Tok video] ... was a Mariah Carey one, and Mariah Carey actually liked the videos and I was like this is insane!" exclaimed Easterling.

From then on, she continued to post videos of choreographed dance and lip-sync videos, occasionally featuring her mother. That's probably no big deal to Easterling's mom, Sheri Easterling, since she has amassed her own TikTok following of 1.7 million fans. Her father Monty Lopez also has a whopping 329,000 followers.

Hollywire on YouTube

Check out Easterling and her mom as they bust a move at the 0:15 mark.

سمسم / Semcem on YouTube

Easterling is from Louisiana, but frequents the The Hype House in Los Angeles. The house is both a physical mansion and a collective of popular TikTokers who create cross-promotional content on the regular.

"The Hype House is where 14 creators live and it's really just about content and bringing each other up," said Easterling. "It really doesn't even matter about the followers in the house. It's more just like making content together and doing what we love to do."

Much like the rest of the popular creators in Hype House, Easterling, her mother, and father are repped by WME — one of the biggest talent agencies around. Her deal with WME was announced on Jan. 21, and will focus on building out her brand across modeling, fashion, music, dance, TV, film, digital, podcasting, touring, books, licensing and endorsements.

That means Addison Rae fans will have plenty to look forward to in the coming months. But, for now, a new TikTok video every once and a while will suffice.