When it comes to the social media elite, Bryce Hall is at the top of his game. You'd be hard-pressed to find a member of Gen-Z that doesn't know who Hall is. In fact, his reach has surpassed the digital walls of TikTok. Over on Instagram, Hall has amassed over 4 million followers, and his YouTube channel is equally as hilarious as his TikTok feed. But if you've been sleeping on his viral videos, it's time to find out who Bryce Hall is.

It may seem like Hall became an internet superstar overnight, but that's actually not the case. Hall got his start on the now-defunct app Vine, and eventually transitioned over to Musical.ly. So you can see where his impressive TikTok dance skills come from. Hall has been at the forefront of short-form viral content from day one, and what's even more impressive is the fact he's built himself a social media empire at the ripe age of 20. Whether you're new to TikTok, or a seasoned dancing machine on the app, there's a lot to know about Hall's journey.

He's A Member Of Sway House

Move over Hype House. The Sway House has grown to become one of the biggest social media collectives around, and Hall is a proud member. The Sway House also includes fellow internet stars Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr, and Griffin Johnson. Although former-members Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler recently decided to step back from the house, it's still a tight-knit group, with Hall calling them "brothers."

Though there have been endless comparisons to the Hype House, Hall wants fans to know he's team Sway for life. After joking about being a Hype House member on June 6, he cleared up any confusion on Twitter. "I'm just kidding," he wrote. "#swayforlife all love to the hype house tho."

He's Rumored To Have Dated Fellow TikTok Star Addison Rae

As much as TikTok fans live for viral videos, they're also very invested in the personal lives of their fave creators. So when Bryce Hall and Addison Rae started spending time together, it fueled rumors they were dating.

While both stars dropped tons of clues they were dating, Hall practically admitted it when he was heard saying he was "going to get back with Addison" in the background of Josh Richards' Instagram Live on April 14.

Whether they're just friends or something more, they're definitely incredibly close. They've been hanging out together during quarantine and doing what they do best: making TikToks.

He's A Recording Artist

Yep, when he's not busy making TikToks or swimming in the Sway House pool, Hall hits the recording studio. Never forget the time Hall linked up with Richards to drop "Still Softish," which included some seriously harsh lyrics aimed at Lil Huddy.

The song insinuated Lil Huddy was cheating on Charli D'Amelio, claiming he'd slid into Nessa Barrett's DMs, who was dating Josh Richards at the time. "Yo Bryce, this mother f*ckin manz tried to DM my girl... Tried to f*ck her," Richards can be heard saying in the intro.

Hall also released "Ride" with Hunter Roberson in April 2018.

He Has A Clothing Brand

Hall practically lives in a hoodie and fans wanting to mirror his aesthetic can do so thanks to his clothing site Party Animal. The shop includes many of the hoodies and tees Hall is seen wearing on his own social media pages.

He's Focused On Self-Growth

On June 23, Hall penned a lengthy op-ed for People detailing the ways he's changed since being arrested on marijuana charges on May 26, 2020. In his letter, Hall revealed the experience behind bars made him realize he had a lot of growing to do.

"I emerged from that cell as a 20-year-old with a renewed sense of understanding about who I am and who I want to be," he said in one part of the letter. "I’ve been living on my own, working, and taking care of myself since I was 16 years old, so I knew I had the tools to be responsible; I had just lost my way." Hall added he's now focused on getting sober, and promised to make fans "proud" moving forward.