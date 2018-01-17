This Photo Of Kim Kardashian After Her Third Baby’s Birth Is So Kim K
Well, friends, leave it to Kim Kardashian to create the most memorable beginning to 2018. She and Kanye West have welcomed their third child into the world and the world is thrilled. The first photo of Kim Kardashian since welcoming her third child is here and she looks amazing as usual, but the caption really is the best part.
The photo, shared on Twitter, shows Kardashian-West in a dark charcoal sweatshirt, bike shorts, and heels with her ever-so-famous silver blonde locks. The caption reads, "#momofthree." So bad*ss.
Kardashian confirmed the birth of her daughter in a statement on Jan. 16. She said, "January 15, 2018, 12:47 a.m., 7 lbs 6 oz. Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. Love, Kim Kardashian West."
I'm so happy for the Kardashian-West family. Their surrogacy journey has definitely been a long one. Kim has given fans a window into the process, and has spoken on how having their third child has been a totally different experience for the family than the first two.
While doing press for her fragrance, KKW Crystal Gardenia, Kim told Entertainment Tonight,
We saw on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that carrying a third child could be potentially life-threatening to the star. Besides that, Kim had an overall very uncomfortable pregnancy. However, this doesn't mean she preferred surrogacy. She continued,
Before her third baby's arrival, Kim was definitely feeling some nerves. She explained,
After all that worry and anxiousness, the third addition to the Kardashian-West family is here. Her siblings were definitely excited for her arrival.
North was already reaping the benefits before the new baby arrived. Kim told Ellen DeGeneres about her luxe cherry blossom-themed baby shower and how North was ready to step in and make sure all the new toys were "OK for baby sister." Kim said,
It looks like Saint will be a bit outnumbered at home. Just kidding, I'm sure it won't be much longer until we see adorable sib pictures from Kimmy K.
After so much anticipation, it's so amazing that the newest member of the Kardashian-West family is finally here. Congrats to Kim and Kanye!
