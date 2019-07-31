August always feels like a supercharged month. Whether it's because you've decided to pick some last-minute classes for the fall semester, or you're rushing back home from your summer getaway, this month is all about making necessary choices. August 2019 will be the best for these four signs — Aries, Cancer, Leo, and Sagittarius — in particular, because they're ready to see the fruits of their labor after making those choices.

As you know, Leo season is all about celebrating your individual truth and the things that bring you joy. However, with Virgo season approaching, August will also be about reflecting on the ways you can put your unique passions to good use.

The sun rules Leo and the sun represents your soul's greatest purpose. Virgo, on the other hand, is ruled by Mercury the messenger, planet of communication, cognitive functioning, and general exchanges. The sun energizes and revitalizes; Mercury transports and relays the message. See the difference? So, if you've been working on a passion project — or on something individually — during Leo season, Virgo season will help you refine, polish, and smooth out the details. Mercury also rules the hands; hence, this is an excellent time to create something from scratch, and materialize. Are you ready to get your hands dirty?

Now that I've mentioned Mercury, the messenger planet will re-enter Leo on Aug. 11, hours after lucky Jupiter goes direct in Sagittarius. That same day, Uranus will station retrograde in Taurus, too, so you will more than likely experience an energetic shift during this time. Although, with Jupiter stationing direct after four months retrograde, there will likely be an overwhelming sense of joyful optimism. On Aug. 15, there will be a full moon in freedom-loving Aquarius and it will directly oppose the sun, Venus and Mars in big-hearted Leo. This lunation should be interesting, considering the intense polarity between Leo and Aquarius, so it's important to stay centered.

On that note, here's what's in store for Aries, Cancer, Leo and Sagittarius this month:

Aries: You're Finally Ready To Come Out Of Your Shell

It's time to have a fun, Aries. Sure, the wounded healer Chiron is retrograde in your sign, but that's not going to stop you from living your best life. There will be a lot of celestial traffic via your expressive fifth house of joy, romance, creativity, and passion for the majority of the month. If you're not crushing on someone at the moment, it's only a matter of time. This area of your chart has everything to do with your self-expression, so if you're not too busy falling in love, feel free to tap into your creative muse.

Cancer: You're Celebrating Your Worth

You're all about the Benjamins these days, Cancer. With the sun, Mars, and Venus sashaying through your comfort-seeking second house of wealth, possessions, unique talents, and self-worth for the majority of the month, you've got your mind on your money and your money on your mind. Although, aside from those dazzling financial perks, you're finally starting to recognize your worth. This, of course, wouldn't be possible without lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius. The planet of luck and expansion has spent quite some time via your sixth house of health and due diligence, and you're making the most of your day-to-day routine.

Leo: You're Thriving And Glimmering With Pride

Happy Birthday, Leo! Cheers to another blessed trip around the sun. There's no doubt the stars are shining for you this month, but with the sun, Mars, and Venus energizing and revitalizing you, you can't help but make a dazzling entrance, too. The spotlight's on you, so whether you're trying to make a good impression on your crush, or perhaps one of your work superiors, the time is now. Although, try not to overdo it on your levels of assertion; there's a big difference between someone who is confident vs. a person who is totally arrogant. This is especially true with Uranus stationing retrograde in Taurus via your 10th house of authority and career.

Sagittarius: You're Ready For Your Next Adventure

Your August will be action-packed, Sagittarius. There are a number of opportunities headed your way this month — some of which will affect your day-to-day routine — and it's important to get your priorities straight. Planning your next getaway? Your ruling planet Jupiter will station direct this month and this is already enough reason to celebrate. Although, with the sun, Mars, and Venus hovering over your expansive ninth house of adventure and personal philosophy, you could also be feeling a bit restless. So, do yourself a favor and go with the flow.