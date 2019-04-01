Guess who's joining the retro bandwagon? (Cues Train's "Drops of Jupiter.) Let me guess... you don't have the strength to deal with yet another retrograde cycle? Take a deep breath, as I am about to reveal how Jupiter retrograde 2019 might affect you, according to your zodiac sign, which for the record, I don't see this retrograde cycle being as bad you think. Truth is, the world is completely traumatized by the term "retrograde," given its notorious reputation. However, in the end, retrograde cycles can actually turn out to be quite positive. For instance, have you ever re-visited something, and suddenly realized where you'd gone wrong?

It's not about being right, wrong, or self-critical, it's about the opportunity. Retrograde cycles provide us with an opportunity to reflect, re-evaluate, and re-assess any given situation. I mean, it's no wonder our exes suddenly come out of the woodwork during Mercury retrograde, right? I believe that everything happens for a reason, and in the case of these blast-from-the-past experiences, we are given yet another chance to re-hash a situation. Now, given that Mercury rules all things related to communication, these retrograde cycles typically spark stress and confusion, as it stifles messaging, and technology... but that is certainly not the case for lucky Jupiter.

In astrology, Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance. Thus, wherever Jupiter is located on your birth chart determines where you naturally thrive. The dark side of Jupiter, however, lies in its overly-optimistic personality, and over-indulgent ways, which means, this is definitely something we need to be wary of throughout this retrograde cycle. In case you're wondering, the planet of expansion will station retrograde in Sagittarius on Apr. 10 until Aug. 11, which in turn will inspire us to look inward throughout our path to self-discovery. Anyhoo, and on that note, here's how Jupiter retrograde might affect you, as per your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Finally Seeing The Bigger Picture

There are so many opportunities out there for you, and the truth is, you only live once. Jupiter retrograde is here to help you spread your wings, and expand your horizons. Seize the day, Aries.

Taurus: You're Discovering The Beauty In Vulnerability

While fully merging with another person takes a lot of courage, there's always something beautiful that comes out of it. Jupiter retrograde is here to help you dive deeper into your emotional psyche, and heal.

Gemini: Your Gaining Knowledge Through Partnerships

Do you see yourself in someone else, Gemini? Jupiter retrograde is here to expand your personal perspective, give more meaning to your current partnerships, and perhaps put you in contact with a soulmate.

Cancer: You're Experiencing Joy In Your Daily Life

What does your mind, body, and soul crave, Cancer? There are only so many hours in a day, and Jupiter retrograde is here to expand your mind, and create abundance in your day-to-day life.

Leo: You're Basking In Your Unique Expression

There's nothing better than being true to your authenticity, and Jupiter retrograde is here to awaken your inner child. What brings you joy? Self love is the best love, and the possibilities are endless.

Virgo: You're Exploring Your Soul Truth

Home is where the heart is, Virgo. What makes you feel secure? Is it because of the way you were raised? Jupiter retrograde is here to remind you of your blessings, and who you truly are at a soul level.

Libra: You're Expanding Your Knowledge And Skills

What mentally stimulates you, Libra? Part of your spiritual growth consists of learning and collaborating with your local community, and Jupiter retrograde is here to gift you with a number of opportunities.

Scorpio: You're Gaining Financial And Spiritual Abundance

You are so money, Scorpio. The universe has your back, and Jupiter retrograde is putting a spotlight on all the unique treasures bestowed upon you at birth. Being you is all you need to do.

Sagittarius: You're Bursting With Enthusiasm

What's on your bucket list, Sagittarius? Your ruling planet is now retrograde in your sign, which means you're absorbing a number of different experiences, and taking off on exciting new ventures.

Capricorn: You're Exploring Your Subconscious

Who are you when no one's around, Capricorn? Jupiter retrograde is here to enrich your dream world, and bring you closer to your higher self. Remember, you are an infinite being, and boundless beyond measure. Don't be a prisoner.

Aquarius: Your Wishes Are Coming True

Start a revolution, Aquarius. With Jupiter retrograde in your 11th house of friendship groups and future goals, you're exploring your sense of belonging, and leaving your mark in the world.

Pisces: You're Discovering Your Life Mission

What do you want to be when you grow up, Pisces? Despite your fear of the limelight, Jupiter retrograde is putting a spotlight on your professional life, and expanding your sense of authority. Don't be afraid to take charge. Own it.