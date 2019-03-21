Another day, another retrograde. No, this is not a drill. Lucky Jupiter, along with Saturn and Pluto, will retrograde in April. However, before you imagine the absolute worst case scenario, I'm here to tell you the exact opposite, as Jupiter retrograde 2019 will not be your typical retrograde cycle. Trust me, you're not alone. Whenever a planet stations retrograde, I almost purposely pronounce the word "retrograde" in slow motion in my mind, before I run to see how it will affect me personally. Sadly, we're all programmed to think the worst of these retrograde cycles, although, I'm actually looking forward to Jupiter retrograde, and I'll tell you why.

Jupiter is the planet of abundance, expansion, faith, discovery, higher-learning, and luck, which means, anything that involves this celestial body can't be too bad, right? (That is if you don't over-indulge, of course.) Just so you know, the benevolent planet returned to its home sign Sagittarius in November 2018. Now, given that Sagittarius is Jupiter's sign of rulership, this planet will definitely thrive during this time, as it is in its natural element. So much so, while Jupiter is traveling through the sign of the archer, we, the collective, will be blessed with a number of gifts, and opportunities. Speaking of which, what have you learned, or perhaps experienced, since November?

In the end, this gorgeous transit will inspire us to explore unknown territory, and ultimately expand our horizons. Now, same thing goes for Jupiter retrograde, with the exception that this time, the process of discovery is turned inward. (Remember, Jupiter does not move backward, and neither does Mercury for that matter. When a planet retrogrades, it slows down. The reverse movement is an optical illusion from our view her on planet Earth, similar to when you're driving faster than a slow-moving truck.) On that note, Jupiter retrograde will simply elongate the revelation process; hence this is an excellent time for soul searching, and personal development.

Jupiter Retrograde In Sagittarius: The Path To Self-Discovery

On Apr. 10, just weeks after we kick off Aries season, almighty Jupiter will station retrograde in adventurous Sagittarius, at exactly 1:01 p.m. ET. Now, given that lucky Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system, it is also a symbol of abundance, hope, and spiritual growth. Therefore, this planet can provide us with the right amount of faith needed to take risks, and ultimately come face-to-face with our higher selves.

With that being said, where is Sagittarius located on your birth chart? This is where you will be given an entirely different perspective on life. For instance, if Sagittarius rules your third house, then you will likely be greeted with an opportunity to enhance your knowledge, and skill set. This astrological house rules the mind, so this transit can help you discover all that's been standing in the way of your success.

On the dark side, however, given that Jupiter expands, magnifies, and naturally does things in excess, this retrograde could be a bit tricky in the sense that we will be feeling a lot more optimistic than usual, which could in turn lead to over-indulging. Don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with being optimistic, and looking on the bright side, but it's important to know the difference between confidence, and delusion.

Not sure if you know this, but Jupiter is also Pisces' ancient ruler, and once again, that is no coincidence. Yes, Jupiter's signs of rulership, aka Sagittarius and Pisces, are incredibly versatile, but they're also avid dreamers, and perhaps not as practical as they should be. Nevertheless, take advantage of this magical transit, but make sure to stay grounded in the meantime. In the end, Jupiter retrograde is here to help us reach our maximum potential, and this our chance to really flourish.