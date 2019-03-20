The first three months of the year have flown by right before our eyes, and I'm sure you're wondering, what else could the universe have in store for us? Where will the winds of time guides us towards next? Not to worry, stargazers; I've got your April 2019 horoscope, and there's so much to tell you. For starters, Aries season is always incredibly inspiring, given its supercharged energy flow, and power of initiation. To top it off, Mercury and Venus will join in on the fun, as both of these celestial bodies will be traveling through the sign of Aries by the end of this month.

That's a whole lot of cardinal fire, which reminds me, there will be a powerful new moon in Aries on Apr. 5, reminding us of our individual courage, while pushing us to take initiative in our lives. As many of you know, the new moon phase is great for starting something new, and for making a fresh start in general. However, this lunation will be making a square to structured Saturn, which means we could come face-to-face with trials and tribulations, but then again, we're in luck, as there is nothing this fire sign loves more than a challenge. Right, Aries?

Moreover, (and this may or may not come as a bit of a shock) three planets will retrograde this month, which means there's more work for us to do: Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn. Now, while we typically tend to "fear" the personal planets (Mercury, Mars, Venus) stationing retrograde more than the outer planets, this doesn't mean we won't see the effects first hand. On the contrary, the only difference is, these planets move a lot slower than the personal planets, so you might not be conscious of the changes you're experiencing in the beginning.

Also, Jupiter retrograde isn't your typical retrograde cycle, given the fact that Jupiter is the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion. This means that when the great benevolent planet slows down, we are simply gifted with more of its goodness, and perhaps a more elongated process of discovery. Anyway, here's what the cosmos have in store for you this month, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Fighting For Your Independence

You're thriving this month, and you can already feel it, too! With the sun beaming over your red-hot sign, you are being gifted with enough energy to get things done, and even better, the courageous drive to take the necessary risks. Luckily, the new moon in your sign will certainly lead the way, before lucky Jupiter kicks off its four-month-long retrograde through your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and personal philosophy. What have you been working on these days, Aries? All I'm going to say is, there are plenty of opportunities headed your way, so make sure you keep an open mind. Plus, once Mercury joins the sun in your sign, you will likely be in the midst of making some important decisions. Speaking of, the full moon in Libra might bring you some much-needed clarity, or perhaps closure, in regard to your partnerships. Who knows, some of you might make things official with your S.O.

Taurus: You're Secretly At War With Yourself

You might be feeling out of your element these days, but this won't last long. Although, with the new moon shaking up your secretive 12th house of closure, karma, and behind-the-scenes work, you could also be going through a period of spiritual renewal, and for some, emotional healing. No need to overthink things, just let it go. On another note, with Jupiter kicking off its retrograde cycle through your eighth house of sex and shared resources, you are likely already in the midst of deep transformation in regard to your debt, intimate unions, and shared finances. However, not to worry, as Jupiter retrograde simply elongates the process of luck and abundance. Moreover, the full moon in Libra lights up your mindful sixth house of responsibility, bringing attention to what needs to change in terms of your health habits, and daily routine. Although, for some of you, this lunation will serve as a charming reminder of all the hard work you've been doing.

Gemini: You're Being Assertive In Your Social Circles

What are friends for, Gemini? With the sun traveling through your 11th house of groups, teams, and tribes, you're likely more focused on your friendship crew, and extended community. You know what they say, it's not what you know, it's who you know, and well... if I were you, I would get out there and do what you do best: mingle. Moreover, the new moon in Aires will bring new beginnings to your sense of belonging, and perhaps connect you with the right candidates. BTW, this area of your chart also rules technology, so some of you might decide to launch something via social media. Speaking of connections, Jupiter kicks off its four-month-long retrograde this month, and in your seventh house of relationships, and committed partnerships. Not to worry, Gemini. Jupiter retrograde is nothing like Mercury retrograde, as Jupiter typically brings abundance and expansion to our lives. Who knows, some of you might decide to tie the knot!

Cancer: You're Being Bold In Front Of The World

What can I say? You've got a big reputation, Cancer. With the sun traveling through your tenth house of career these past few weeks, you're likely more interested in your accomplishments, and perhaps seeking the attention of those in authority. Speaking of, the new moon in Aries will illuminate this area of your chart, bringing new beginnings to your professional path, and reputation in the world. Meaning, this is a great time to set goals for yourself, so feel free to do so. On another note, Jupiter will kick off its four-month-long retrograde cycle through your responsible sixth house this month, elongating your lucky year in the workplace! What have you done to improve your day-to-day routine? How have you been practicing mindfulness? You will likely discover some truths along the way. Lastly, the full moon in Libra at the end of this month will shake up your domestic fourth house, bringing clarity to your sense of security.

Leo: You're Being True To Your Personal Philosophy

Read for that much-needed adventure, Leo? With the sun beaming over your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and higher learning, you're likely feeling more daring than usual. So much so, some of you might be passionately looking to discover your ultimate truth. Speaking of, the new moon in Aries will illuminate this area of your chart, and bring new beginnings to your perspective on life, and general faith. Have you considered learning something new, or perhaps exploring unknown territory as of late, Leo? Well, this is your chance to take a bold risk. For instance, for those of you looking to go back to school, or perhaps looking to get into publishing, now is your time to do so. On another note, Jupiter will kick off its four-month-long retrograde cycle through your creative fifth house of romance and individual expression. BTW, Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion, so this retrograde will simply elongate the abundance process!

Virgo: You're Boldly Surrendering To The Unknown

Dare to go where no one's gone before, Virgo? With the sun beaming over your suspicious eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources, you're likely more invested in the intangible. For instance, financial debt, emotional transformation, mysticism, taboo-related topics, and the occult, perhaps? Needless to say, this could be an eerie time for you, but with the new moon in Aries shaking up this area of your chart, you could be greeted with some much-needed empowerment. With that being said, this is a great time to start a financial plan, or pay off some debt. Moreover, Jupiter will kick off its four-month-long retrograde cycle through your cozy fourth house of home, family, and sense of security, reminding you of your soul-level abundance. Now, that's what I call stability, and from the celestial heavens! Jupiter retrograde will bring you face-to-face with your core foundation, and psychological truth. Plus, the full moon in Libra will likely bring clarity, in regard to your finances, and self-worth.

Libra: You're Being Authentic With Your Peers

Winning doesn't always mean you've won, Libra. With the sun beaming over your seventh house of relationships, and committed unions, you're likely incredibly focused on your one-on-one connections. So, whether you're spending more time with your S.O., or perhaps getting to know a prospect of sorts, this is a time for companionship. Speaking of which, the new moon in Aries will bring new beginnings to this area of your life, giving you the opportunity to re-define your current partnerships. You of all people should know that sharing is caring, right Libra? Moreover, Jupiter will begin its retrograde cycle through your chatty third house of communication, siblings, and immediate community, reminding you of your brilliant perspective, and friendly neighborhood. Jupiter retrograde is here to help you expand your knowledge, and general contact with your immediate circle. Lastly, the full moon in your sign will likely bring you closure and clarity in regard to your sense of self, and committed relationships.

Scorpio: You're Taking Action In Your Daily Life

Are you being mindful of your daily habits, Scorpio? With the sun traveling through your responsible sixth house of routine, health, and day-to-day environment, you're likely more focused on your organizational skills, work schedule, and perhaps eating habits during this time. Speaking of, the new moon in Aries will ignite this area of your chart, and bring new beginnings to your current routine. How can you improve your day-to-day life? Which habits do you need to let go of? On another note, Jupiter will kick off its backward spin through your second house of finances, possessions, and self-worth, reminding you of your core values, and sacred assets. Jupiter retrograde is here to help you expand your money-making abilities, and remind you of your worth. Moreover, the full moon in Libra will shake up your secretive twelfth house of closure, karma, and subconscious dreams, bringing you some much-needed spiritual closure. Forgive and forget, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: You're Being Daring With Your Creative Expression

Express yourself, don't repress yourself, Sagittarius. With the sun beaming over your flirtatious fifth house of romance, creativity, and individual expression, you're more than ready to come out of your shell, in every sense of the word. Speaking of which, the new moon in Aries will illuminate this area of your chart, bringing new beginnings to your creative muse, and perhaps perspective on romance. Who knows, some of you might even start a creative trend of sorts. All I know is, this is your time to shine, and there's no getting in your way. Also, with your ruling planet Jupiter kicking off its four-month-long retrograde cycle, you will be gifted with an overwhelming sense of faith, optimism, and enthusiasm. Traveling abroad? Going back to school to get your Masters degree? Anything's possible during this time. However, make sure you don't overindulge, or do things in excess, as Jupiter is notorious for its contagious buoyancy. The new moon in Libra will likely bring you closure, in regard to your friendship circles, and your role in society.

Capricorn: You're Fighting For Some Alone Time

Time to do what you do best, Capricorn: Embrace your solitude. With the sun traveling through your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation, you're likely feeling rather introspective, and perhaps moody during this time. Not to worry, as this is your nesting season, and time to re-charge. Speaking of, the new moon in Aries will highlight this area of your chart, and bring new beginnings to your family dynamic, and general sense of security. What makes you feel safe? Have you been authentic with your emotional needs? On another note, Jupiter will kick off its four-month-long retrograde through your secretive twelfth house of closure, karma, and behind-the-scenes work, reminding you of your spiritual sovereignty, and faith. This Jupiter retrograde is here to bring you closer to your dream world, and general sense of discovery. Don't close yourself off, Capricorn. Be open to it. Lastly, the full moon in Libra will light up your ambitious tenth house of career, and authoritative figures. Some of you could receive closure in regard to a prominent parental figure, or perhaps your reputation in the world.

Aquarius: You're Communicating With Authenticity

What's on your mind, Aquarius? With the sun highlighting your chatty third house of communication, siblings, and immediate community, you're likely fussing over the petty details, and perhaps paying more attention to your inner circle. Speaking of communication, the new moon in Aries will ignite this area of your chart, and bring new beginnings to your social interactions, and general alertness. Need to make an important phone call? Who knows, maybe you decide to have a much-needed conversation with one of your neighbors, or colleagues. All is welcome during this new moon, Aquarius. On another note, Jupiter will kick off its four-month-long retrograde cycle through your 11th house of friendship groups, and extended network. What are your hopes and dreams? Just so you know, Jupiter retrograde is nothing like Mercury retrograde, so no need to worry. This retrograde cycle is here to connect you with like-minded individuals, and remind you of your place in society. Lastly, the full moon in Libra will illuminate your expansive ninth house of travel, education and personal philosophy, bringing you closure and clarity in regard to an important life decision, or perhaps a risk you might have to take. You've got this.

Pisces: You're Owning Your Independence

You could do anything you want to do, Pisces. With the sun beaming over your second house of income, finances, and core values, you're likely being reminded of your unique strengths, and of the things worth fighting for. Speaking of which, the new moon in Aries will ignite this area of your chart, and bring new beginnings to your five senses, spending habits, and general worthiness. Are you being realistic with your finances? When was the last time to did something that gave you genuine pleasure? The best things in life are free, Pisces. On another note, Jupiter will kick off its four-month-long retrograde cycle through your ambitious tenth house of career, life mission, and reputation, reminding you of your unique destiny in the world. Jupiter is your ancient ruler, and this retrograde cycle is here to remind you of your professional capabilities, and successes. Growth is inevitable, and this transit will likely gift you the necessary freedom to continue expanding your professional horizons. Moreover, the full moon in Libra will light up your eighth house of transformation, shared resources, and intimate unions, bringing you closure and clarity in regard to your conscious fears. It's OK to surrender, Pisces.