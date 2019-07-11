Mercury Retrograde feels like something totally superstitious that everyone dreads, but since it happens at least three to four times a year, you might as well make the best of it. That said, there are certain things you shouldn't do during Mercury retrograde, and that's so you can full-on crush this Mercury retrograde cycle. OK? Before diving in, let's talk a little bit about Mercury and its mischievous ways. There's two sides to every story, and this is especially true in astrology, even more so when talking about two-faced Mercury.

The messenger planet governs all things related to communication, commerce, and cognitive functioning. According to Roman mythology, and ancient.eu, Mercury served as mediator between the gods and mortals. He was the go-to interpreter, translator, and transporter of goods and messages. But this clever deity was often portrayed as a know-it-all trickster, given his ability to travel in and out of the underworld. (Now do you see where Gemini gets its devious reputation from?) Needless to say, one should never underestimate the power of Mercury the Messenger, as he's a smooth operator who is good at getting whatever he wants.

When a planet retrogrades, it slows down. So can you imagine what happens when a planet like Mercury, who basically holds down the communications fort, stations retrograde? This is precisely why the whole world goes into a state of panic the moment they learn a Mercury retrograde cycle is near. But in the end, Mercury retrograde goes way beyond the superficial technology glitches and petty misunderstandings. In fact, retrograde cycles are for reflecting, reassessing, reevaluating, and revisiting situations in your life, and in the case of Mercury, you'll be asked to reflect on your communication style and general exchanges.

Now that you've got the scoop on Mercury, here's what I highly suggest you avoid doing during any Mercury retrograde cycle:

1. Don't Spill Your Guts Via Text Message

I know we're all fans of texting here, but Mercury retrograde is notorious for misunderstandings and major communication fails, like sending the wrong text at the wrong time, or even worse — to the wrong person. Can you imagine venting to your BFF about someone else and accidentally texting it to them instead? So, instead of texting it, wait to tell the right person in person.

2. Don't Make Any Important Commitments

OK, easier said than done, considering Mercury stations retrograde three to four times a year, and you can't stop living your life whenever it happens. However, if you're jumping into something brand new and perhaps have no choice but to sign a contract, my advice is to wait until Mercury is direct, or at least make sure to read the fine print. If you're still feeling insecure about making big decisions (like signing said contract), ask someone you trust to review it as well before forging forward.

3. Don't Launch Any Projects

Retrograde cycles are for reflecting, revisiting, and reassessing situations. So regardless of how excited you are to launch something you've been working so incredibly hard on, now is not the time. Besides, if you're really working on something meaningful, wouldn't you want it to be perfect? Instead of launching anything officially or announcing it on social media, take this time to review what you're about to share with the world. What do you want your message to be? Is there anything that needs tweaking? Double and triple checking everything the project entails before launch day is highly suggested.