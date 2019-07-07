Leo is ruled by the sun, so whenever the planets travel through this flamboyant fire sign, it's nothing short of theatrical. And with Mercury stopping by its royal territory a week or so before it stations retrograde, you're in for a real piece of work. Mercury retrograde in Leo 2019 will be a bittersweet transit, and it goes beyond the usual retrograde madness too. Although the majority of us are used to dreading the thought of retrograde cycles, it's important to acknowledge the reason why a planet is slowing down to begin with.

Retrograde cycles are for everything that starts with the "re" prefix: reflecting, reassessing, reevaluating, and revisiting. (What you're revisiting depends on the retrograde planet's celestial archetype, along with the way it affects your birth chart.) When a planet retrogrades, it slows down, and that's the same thing you need to be doing. In the case of Mercury, this celestial entity governs all things related to communication, cognitive functioning, thought process, and general exchanges. This is precisely why the whole world freaks out whenever people realize there's a Mercury retrograde cycle around the corner.

But believe it or not, Mercury retrograde goes way beyond accidentally butt-dialing your ex or getting locked out of your work e-mail. And while you might run into a couple of misunderstandings and perhaps spill the beans to the wrong person via text, there's still a silver lining to the madness of it all. I promise you. Pull up a copy of your birth chart here, and see which one of the astrological houses belongs to Leo. Wherever you see the Leo symbol is where you'll likely see the effects of this upcoming retrograde cycle. If you were born with a natal Mercury in Leo, this retrograde's got your name on it.

So, are you ready to crush this Mercury retrograde in Leo cycle?

Mercury In Leo: Express Yourself

In Leo, Mercury's conversations are cinematic, expressive, and totally theatrical. But given Leo's overbearing pride, this Mercury tends to be a bit on the dramatic side when it doesn't get its way. Remember, Leo is also a fixed fire sign, so stubborn is an understatement. Leo refuses to go down without a fight, but there's always a silver lining. Lovable Leo does everything from the heart, so your exchanges will be extra colorful and sizzling with passion. For those of you in the art world, this is an excellent time to brainstorm on upcoming passion projects and bringing creative visions to life.

Mercury Retrograde In Leo: July 7 - 19, 2019

Mercury will station retrograde in Leo on July 7 through July 19, as it will eventually reach the sign of Cancer before going direct on July 31. But the messenger planet will enter Leo once again on Aug. 11. Sounds like a celestial cha cha, doesn't it? Each of the planets has a mind of its own, so it's up to you to make the best of it.

So what exactly is there to revisit while Mercury's retrograde in Leo? Here's the bad news first: Mercury retrograde heightens the energy of the sign it's traveling through, and in the case of theatrical Leo, you're bound to experience some temper tantrums and attention-seeking behaviors. Leo has a lot to say, and its royal highness refuses to be interrupted. So don't be surprised if conversations go sour as you struggle to get a word in. But if you feel like you're in need of attention, take a second to reflect on why that is, as this is exactly what Mercury retrograde is all about.

Now for the good news: If you've put a creative project to the side, or have been struggling with the thought of tapping into your muse, Mercury retrograde in Leo is going to be your new BFF. Have you ever wondered how people have the courage to go on stage and dance their hearts out in front of an audience? Or why that brilliant coworker of yours shines so bright whenever they're speaking in public? This is where Leo's fertile fires come in, so it's important you take note of what it is you're going to be working on. Intention is everything, as it's what ultimately guides you towards your goal. Use it to crush this Mercury retrograde cycle.