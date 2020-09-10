Before I learned about International Canned Cocktail Day, I always held National Donut Day as my favorite made-up holiday, but now it looks like the sweet holiday has some competition. International Canned Cocktail Day falls on Thursday, Sept. 10, and you can basically think of it as an excuse to pop a top on a pre-made sip. If you're not sure where to start, check out these 10 canned cocktails for International Canned Cocktail Day.

Of course, you're likely familiar with the trendy canned hard seltzers that have been all the rage for a couple of years now, but you might not be as familiar with other canned sips modeled after actual cocktails. They're perfect when you want to kick back with your fave libation, without having to whip out the shaker, juicer, and whatever else you need for the perfect sip. Whether your go-to drink is a Moscow Mule, margarita, or something else, there's likely a canned sip out there ready to replicate it. If you're 21 years or older, check out these canned options the next time you want to be really happy during happy hour, because you get all the great taste without doing all the work. If you need an excuse, you can always cheers to International Canned Cocktail Day to get started.

1. Devils Backbone Canned Cocktails

Devils Backbone has a line of canned cocktails distilled with real spirits and high quality ingredients. The line launched in summer 2020 with four flavors: Vodka Soda, which is a blend of club soda and real lime; Orange Smash, which features real vodka, fresh orange juice, and lemon line flavors; Vodka Mule, which combines real vodka, natural ginger, and elderflower; and Gin & Tonic, which has real gin and notes of citrus and juniper. To buy it, you can find the canned cocktails on the Devils Backbone website.

2. Five Drinks

Courtesy of Five Drinks

Five Drinks launched in 2019 and features a line of cocktails, including Gin & Tonic, Margarita, Moscow Mule, Paloma, Mojito, and Watermelon Vodka Soda. Each cocktail has between a 9% and 10% ABV, and is made with no more than five all-natural ingredients, such as hibiscus, tamarind, coconut water, habanero, and ginger beer. The line is available for purchase nationwide on buyfivedrinks.co.

3. Mamitas Tequila & Soda

Courtesy of Mamitas

Mamitas Tequila & Soda is a hard seltzer that's made with 100% real tequila. These canned sips launched in August 2020, and there are four flavors: Lime, Paloma, Pineapple, and Mango. Each gluten-free, 12-ounce can has a 5% ABV. You can purchase the sips in four packs at select nationwide retail and alcohol delivery partners nationwide.

4. Reed's Zero Sugar Classic Mule

You can enjoy your Moscow Mule without stepping in the bar with Reed's Zero Sugar Classic Mule. The sugar-free option contains a 7% ABV and is packed with real, fresh ginger root. You can find it near you with this store finder, or you can purchase it on Drizly.com.

5. Hella Cocktail Co. Bitters & Soda

Bitters & Soda is a non-alcoholic sparkling apéritif featuring hints of clove, allspice, bitter root and orange peel. You can purchase the drink in both Dry Aromatic and Spritz Aromatic, and both options feature notes of clove, allspice, bitter root, and orange peel, but Dry Aromatic has zero sugar while Spritz Aromatic has a bittersweet flavor. You can purchase both options in a 12-pack for $29.99 on Amazon.com.

6. Onda Sparkling Tequila Cans

Ondra Sparkling Tequila Cans hit shelves in July. The two low-alcohol sparkling Grapefruit and Lime Onda beverages are crafted with blanco tequila sourced from a woman-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.

Both the Grapefruit and Lime offerings come in ready-to-drink 12-ounce slim cans, and feature a 5% ABV. In addition to a tequila base, the sugar-free sparkling Grapefruit and Lime flavors only contain 100% real fruit juice and all natural ingredients. You can purchase the tequila cans on DrinkOndra.com. An eight-pack of the drinks cost $31.99.

7. LQD Craft Canned Cocktails

LQD Craft Canned Cocktails launched in March, and they're currently available in three different flavors: Hard Agave Limeade, Hard Passionfruit Green Tea, Hard Peach Green Tea, and Hard Hibiscus Lemonade. Each carbonated beverage includes no artificial ingredients or added sugar and has real fruit ingredients. You'll find an ABV of between 5.2 and 5.9% in the drinks.

LQD cocktails are available for purchase at select retailers nationwide. You can get the sips in single flavor 6-pack of 12-ounce cans or a 12 count variety pack starting at $10.99 through $12.99.

8. Kahlúa's New Nitro Cold Brew Canned Cocktail

Kahlúa's coffee cocktail with Nitro Cold Brew hit shelves in July, and this sip is made with rum, coffee liqueur, and 100% Arabica cold brew coffee. Each 200-milliliter can has a 4.5% ABV and is best served chilled. The new drink even comes with a nitro widget on the can so you can get that foamy goodness you normally enjoy with your nitro cold brew.

You can get your hands on a four-pack for $9.99 at nationwide retailers, including Kroger, Albertsons, Total Wine, and more.

9. Malibu Splash Canned Cocktails

Courtesy of Malibu

Malibu Splash launched in February with four fruity flavors available: Strawberry, Lime, Passion Fruit, and Pineapple. All the varieties also have the refreshing coconut flavor from classic Malibu Rum, but there's no rum in these canned cocktails.

Malibu Splash is a sparkling malt-based beverage with a 5% ABV and natural flavors added. The drinks come in white, 12-ounce slim cans. You can pick up a 4-pack for $8.99 or a flavor-variety 8-pack for $16.99 in the beer aisles at grocery stores nationwide.

10. Jack Daniel's Canned Cocktails

Jack Daniel's released three canned whiskey cocktails in June: Jack & Seltzer, Jack & Cola, and Jack, Honey & Lemonade. Each cocktail features Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and unique flavors. Jack & Cola and Jack, Honey & Lemonade have a 7% ABV, while Jack & Seltzer is 5% ABV.

You can purchase Jack Daniel’s Canned Cocktails at select retailers in a four-pack of 12-ounce cans for $12.99 and single cans for $3.99.

Even though it's a ~holiday~ you should still keep coronavirus safety precautions in mind when you shop. You should follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3, which includes wearing a cloth face covering over your mouth and nose, practicing social distancing whenever possible, and implementing regular hand washing.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.