Malibu Rum is a staple of summer gatherings, but now you can get a taste of coconut in a can without the rum in these pre-made cocktails. Malibu Splash Cocktails are a boozy twist on a sparkling sip, and you can get them now. Here's where to buy Malibu Splash canned cocktails for a ready-to-drink taste of summer.

Malibu Splash canned cocktails started rolling out on Feb. 1. Available in national, regional, and local grocery stores in the beer aisle across the country, you'll be able to choose from single flavor 4-packs and flavor-variety 8-packs of 12-ounce slim cans for around $8.99 and $16.99, respectively. Malibu Splash comes in four different flavors — Strawberry & Coconut, Lime & Coconut, Passion Fruit & Coconut, and Pineapple & Coconut — all with a 5% ABV. Each of these cocktails has a malt base, with Malibu's familiar coconut taste (sans the rum), alongside a refreshing, sparkling fruit taste.

Since the release of the new sparkling cocktails, Malibu Spalsh has been slowly making its way to stores throughout the country. If you haven't seen them in any of your local stores yet, you should start seeing them soon. Luckily, these sparkling cocktails are a permanent addition to Malibu products, so you won't have to worry about these disappearing anytime soon. Since these are so new, you may not find them listed online, but they may already be at grocery and liquor stores near you, so keep an eye out next time you're shopping.

Courtesy of Malibu

Sparkling canned cocktails are having a real ~moment~ alongside hard seltzers. Malibu Splash's fruity sparkling blend is joining the likes of hard seltzers like Bud Light Seltzer, Truly's new Hard Seltzer Lemonade, and other ready-to-drink cocktail brands like Cutwater Spirits. While the fruity concoctions of these other brands are ever-popular fruit flavors, Malibu's canned Splash cocktails offer up a coconut flavor alongside a fruit taste that evokes tastes of summer, like sipping Piña Coladas poolside.

If you are ready to try Malibu Splash canned cocktails, you'll find them at a store near you soon. You can check the Malibu store locator to see which Malibu products are available near you. However, to tide yourself over, you might want to try out some of Malibu's slim can pre-mixed cocktails like the Fizzy Pink Lemonade, Fizzy Mango, Strawberry Kiwi, or Pineapple. These drinks also have a 5% ABV and are sparkling, too, but they aren't a part of the new Malibu Splash line of ready-to-drink sips.

Don't get FOMO, get ready to taste summer early when you find the Malibu Splash canned cocktails in stores near you.