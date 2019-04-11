I don't know about you, but I've been super into sparkling drinks recently. Whether I'm out enjoying a girls' night with friends, having brunch with the fam, or casually hydrating at work, I always seem to opt for something with a little bit of flavor and a lot of bubbles. Luckily for me, 2019 seems to be the year of the carbonated drink. Several major beverage brands, including MillerCoors, have already released new lines of flavorful sparkling sips, just in time for warmer spring and summer days. These new Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails will quickly become a summer fave for anyone as enthused as I am about cocktails in a can.

On Monday, April 8, MillerCoors announced the launch of its newest beverage line called Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails, per an official press release. Each can contains six ingredients: carbonated water, alcohol from cane sugar, cane sugar, lemon or lime juice concentrate, natural flavors, and fruit juice added for color. According to a Cape Line representative, each cocktail is made with the same type of fermented cane sugar alcohol.

All the flavors are gluten free and each 12-ounce can contains an ABV of 4.5 percent, which is similar to drinking a can of beer. According to the release, the drinks are sold in six-packs and 12-pack variety case. Honestly, a cocktail in a can is the kind of innovation we deserve in 2019.

Courtesy of MillerCoors

But now let's get to the most important part — Cape Line's flavors. Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails are available in three bright flavors: Hard Strawberry Lemonade, Blackberry Mojito, and Margarita. According to Cape Line, the Strawberry Lemonade is a "delicately lemony" flavor with a strawberry taste that's not too tart or sweet, the Blackberry Mojito is "classily cool" with a juicy blackberry flavor and a dash of mint, and the Margarita is a classic sip with a dash of agave and a splash of lime.

Sofia Colucci, vice president of innovation at MillerCoors, noted in the release that this latest beverage invention from the brewing giant comes as consumer demand shifts. Colucci said:

Today, people want it all — they want simple and natural ingredients, and flavor without compromise ... The beverage landscape is evolving quickly and MillerCoors is committed to offering people what they want.

According to the product locator on the website, you should be able to find Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails at your local grocery and liquor stores as of its April release.

Based on how many companies are joining the sparking beverage game, it seems that hard sparkling alcohol is in fact what people want. Wine company Archer Roose recently released a Low ABV Sparkling Rosé Spritz with notes of raspberry, lavender, and strawberry. Cider makers Virtue Cider launched canned Mezzo Spritz, a bubbly concoction made with sparkling water, cider, and botanicals for a fresh, carbonated sip. You can even buy hard sparkling water from companies like White Claw, who combine fruity or floral flavors, alcohol, and sparkling water to replace those vodka sodas and still hydrate you.

Whether you're enjoying Cape Line's refreshing cocktail flavors, getting fancy with Archer Roose's sparkling rose in a can, or channeling some Italian goodness with Virtue Cider's canned Mezzo Spritz, you can bet that sparkling drinks will be a staple of your summer brunches and BBQs this year (as long as you're 21 years or older).