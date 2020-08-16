There's a new collection of boozy sips that'll help you cool off in the summer heat. Devils Backbone is selling ready-to-drink canned cocktails in four tasty flavors. These Devils Backbone Canned Cocktails can be enjoyed on-the-go or at your next socially-distanced picnic.

Devils Backbone has released a line of canned cocktails distilled with real spirits and high quality ingredients. There are four sips you can enjoy: Vodka Soda, Orange Smash, Vodka Mule and Gin & Tonic. Vodka Soda has a 4.5% ABV and features a lively spritz of club soda and real lime; Orange Smash has a 10% ABV and features real vodka, fresh orange juice, and lemon lime flavors; Vodka Mule has a 7.5% ABV and features real vodka, natural ginger, and elderflower; and Gin & Tonic has a 7.5% ABV and features real gin with notes of citrus and juniper for a refreshing finish.

The canned cocktails were released prior to the kickoff of summer and will be sold year-round. You can purchase the drinks currently at retailers in the following Northeast and Southeast states: Georgia, Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., New Jersey, Delaware, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, and Connecticut. You can also look forward to purchasing the product in more states as the company expands offerings each month. If you'd like to search for the product online, you can find the canned cocktails on BuyBeerOnline.com.

If you're looking for more boozy sips to enjoy this summer, check out Bud Light Lemonade, which is the brand's take on a shandy, combining Bud Light lager and real lemonade. The product launched in March 2020 and is sold in 12-ounce slim cans and 25-ounce single cans at select retailers. You can purchase Bud Light at participating retail stores nationwide in single-flavor 12-packs and in 12-count variety packs, along with slim cans of Bud Light Orange and Bud Light Lime. Price and availability vary by location.

