It's time for your beloved pet to have a moment in the spotlight. Devils Backbone Brewing Company's 2020 pet photo beer can contest is searching for adorable pets to feature on its beer cans, whether it's your furry pooch, your cuddly cat, or something totally different. Here's how you can enter the contest for your pet's claim to fame.

Pet owners can enter the contest by heading to the Virginia-based Devils Backbone Brewing Company's website and checking out the 2020 Adventure Pets Photo Contest page. To submit an online entry, you'll put in your and your pet's basic info, which includes one photo of your pet and a description of your "adventure pet." The entry period, which began on Saturday, April 11, officially ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 30, so make sure to submit your best photo before then. It's important to note the contest is only open to legal residents of certain states — Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia and Washington D.C. — who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. You can only submit one entry per person.

The brewery ran the same contest in 2019, and last year saw five winners sport the title of "Adventure Dog" and a coveted spot on the Gold Leaf Golden Lager can. To give your pet a good shot at the title, make sure you highlight their "fun-loving" and adventurous sides.

Courtesy of Devil's Backbone Brewing Company

After the entry period closes, all eligible entries will be judged by a panel of judges selected by the sponsor. Photos will be reviewed for originality and how well they align with the Devils Backbone brand and lifestyle. The top 100 entries will be deemed finalists and advance to the final public voting stage.

The finalists will be shared in an online gallery for public voting beginning at midnight ET on July 13, through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31, 2020. During the voting phase, U.S. residents who are 21 years of age or older will be able to vote for their favorite pet. Each person is limited to one vote per day.

Devils Backbone Brewing Company on YouTube

The five finalists with the highest votes from the public will be deemed the lucky grand prize winners. Each winner's pet will be featured on Devils Backbone Gold Leaf Lager cans, and the winner will receive one signed print of the pet illustration, which will be printed on the cans. Winners will also get a Devils Backbone Adventure Pet Swag Pack, which includes a whole slew of exciting goodies for your four-legged friend: two can coolies, one leash, one collar, one bowl, and one gift card for a pet spa day. The total approximate retail value of all prizes is $750. Get ready for your adventurous pet to look right back at you the next time you grab a cold one.