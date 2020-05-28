Bud Light is here to get you ready for patio season, thanks to its newest citrus sip, Bud Light Lemonade, which is available just in time for summer. This lemonade-infused lager joins Bud Light's other citrusy options — Bud Light Lime and Bug Light Orange — for a boozy take on your favorite summer beverage. Here's where to get Bud Light Lemonade for a mix of two seasonal classics.

The new Bud Light Lemonade is the brand's take on a shandy, combining Bud Light lager and real lemonade. If you're 21 years or older, you can enjoy Bud Light Lemonade's "citrus twist," which is described as a balance of sweet and tart flavors, thanks to use of real citrus peels. The new lemonade flavor launched in March 2020, not long after the arrival Bud Light Seltzer. Similar to the hard seltzer cans, Bud Light Lemonade is sold in 12-ounce slim cans, but rather than a white hue, it boasts the yellow color and images of its namesake fruit. It's also sold in 25-ounce single cans at select retailers. Bud Light Lemonade is available at participating retail stores nationwide in single-flavor 12-packs and in 12-count variety packs, along with slim cans of Bud Light Orange and Bud Light Lime. Price and availability vary by location.

As of publication on May 28, the Bud Light Real Citrus Peels Variety Pack is selling for $13.99 at Target, and a 12-pack single-flavor Bud Light Lemonade case is selling for $9.37 at Walmart. It's only available in-store at both locations, and you can find Target's and Walmart's respective coronavirus in-store policies here and here.

Courtesy of Bud Light

You can also get the new Bud Light Lemonade using one of your favorite grocery delivery apps or with delivery from Drizly. The alcohol delivery app's coronavirus policy recommends an outdoor meeting area to limit contact and keep your distance, and you can find the full guidance here. The Bud Light Lemonade packs are also available at liquor stores and convenience stores such as 7-Eleven.

Bud Light quietly launched its newest flavor in March, but the company hyped its new lemonade-flavored beer on Instagram on Tuesday, May 26. And earlier in the year, the sip was spotted on social media accounts, like this March 4 post from @metroliquor.

Now that the word is out on the newest citrus sip, you're ready to stay cool with a refreshing sip all summer long. When you plan to pick up a case, it's best to follow the safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when making shopping trips or ordering a delivery. As of May 11, the CDC recommends limiting in-person contact and unnecessary trips, so if you can, order curbside or delivery and pay ahead with a contactless method. You should avoid going out if you're not feeling well, but if you do go to the store, you should follow the coronavirus protocols of that business, and wear a face covering over your nose and mouth. Finally, wash or sanitize your hands after handling groceries or deliveries.

