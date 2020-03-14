There's there's a new canned cocktail brand in town, and it'll get you ready for summer sippin'. Anheuser-Busch's new LQD canned cocktails are unique takes on some classic summer drinks. The boozy sips include flavors like Hard Peach Green Tea and Hard Agave Limeade.

The new drinks launched in stores on Monday, March 9, and they are available at select retailers nationwide. Oh, and if you're wondering what LQD stands for, it's basically a play on the word "liquid." The tagline on the website reads: "It's not beer. It's not liquor. It's LQD."

LQD is currently available in three different flavors: Hard Agave Limeade, Hard Passionfruit Green Tea, and Hard Peach Green Tea. The brand is also set to release another flavor in summer 2020: Hard Hibiscus Lemonade. Those who want a floral take on a summer classic should keep an eye out for the new flavor in the months to come.

It's hard to miss the brand's Instagram-worthy cans. With pretty pastel colors and designs hinting at what's inside, there's no question about what to expect when you sip these fizzy cocktails. The Hard Passionfruit Green Tea is described as a passion fruit flavor with a balance of tart and sweet notes, finished off with the mild taste of green tea. The other hard tea flavor is LQD's Hard Peach Tea, which is a lightly sweet mix of ripe peaches and a balanced green tea. Meanwhile, the Hard Agave Limeade is a summery take on lime juice and sweet agave nectar.

Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch

You can get LQD in a single flavor 6-pack of 12-ounce cans or a 12 count variety pack starting at $10.99 through $12.99. Each carbonated cocktail contains no artificial ingredients or added sugar, has real fruit ingredients, and has an ABV of 5.2 to 5.9%.

As of publication, the LQD canned cocktails are not currently available for purchase online, but they are available at retailers throughout the United States.

Anheuser-Busch also produces some other summer-worthy sips, like Bon & Viv Hard Seltzer, Bud Light Seltzer, and Cutwater Spirits' canned cocktails. With fresh, craft ingredients like coconut water, LQD's ready-to-drink options sound like the perfect addition to your cooler this summer.