The Weeknd's Dating History Is So Back & Forth

The Weeknd is known, first and foremost, for his music, but as a public figure, sometimes his personal life gets swept into the mix too. He's dated a whole parade of A-list stars, so paparazzi, tabloids, and fans have often watched his every move throughout each relationship. Consequently, all his break-ups, make-ups, and relationship woes were splashed across headlines each time. So, it's no surprise that if you take a look at The Weeknd's dating history, there's a lot to unpack.

The Weeknd's most recent romance was with Bella Hadid, but as of August 2019, he's a single guy. After sharing an on-again, off-again relationship with the model, they parted ways for good that summer. He's also had less serious relationships make their way into the limelight as well. At times, his relationship timeline has gotten downright complicated, with his highly-publicized romance with Selena Gomez being sandwiched between his reconciliations with Hadid.

Whether you've been tuned in since day one, or are just catching up, buckle in for the ride that is The Weeknd's dating history.

Bella Hadid (2015-2016)

The Weeknd's relationship with Hadid was not only his longest, but it was one of the most highly-publicized. The A-list model was first seen on his arm in April 2015, and they shared an on-again, off-again relationship for the next four years.

The Weekend revealed he initially met Hadid when he asked her to be on the album artwork for Beauty Behind the Madness. "My motive was literally to work with her," he told Rolling Stone in October 2015. “I was like, ‘All right, cool — we can meet up face-to-face.'”

Throughout 2015, they were spotted out holding hands numerous times, and The Weekend even met Hadid's family. However, by the time the holiday season rolled around, the pair split for the first time.

Hadid and The Weekend would go on to reconcile and split many times. After making a smile-filled red carpet debut together at the 2016 Grammys, they called it quits by November.

Selena Gomez (2017)

Gomez and The Weekend were first spotted out together in January 2017 when they sat down for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Right off the bat, there was no question regarding the dynamic of their relationship. They were seen smooching outside of the eatery, and before Selenators even knew what was happening, she was practically attached at his hip.

By the time Valentine's Day rolled around, Sel and The Weekend were spending more and more time together. They spent the special day together on a yacht in California. Throughout March and April, Sel attended a number of The Weeknd's concerts during his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour. The were spotted getting cozy at Coachella on April 15, and made their Met Gala debut together one month later.

Fans were tipped off on how serious the pair were that summer when Gomez and The Weeknd reportedly moved in together in September. Sadly, by October 2017, the seemingly happy pair called it quits.

The news was devastating for fans, but they were happy to see there was no bitterness between them. In a November 2017 interview with Billboard magazine, Gomez had nothing but nice things to say about her ex.

"Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]," she said. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."

Yovanna Ventura (November 2017)

Following The Weekend's October 2017 split with Selena Gomez, he was spotted holding hands with Justin Bieber's ex Yovanna Ventura one month later. The most ironic part of all? Gomez was also spotted going on dates with Bieber at the same time, so her newfound romance was part of an uncanny love rectangle.

As confusing as The Weekend's new relationship was, the musician and Ventura were all smiles as they arrived at French Montana's birthday party together in Los Angeles that month. Sources at the party pointed out just how cozy The Weekend looked with his new lady. An eyewitness told US Weekly, "They arrived together. They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands."

Things didn't last for the pair, though, and after their November outing, they weren't photographed together again.

Bell Hadid (2017-2019)

It turns out The Weeknd and Hadid weren't done giving romance a go. Seeing as The Weekend spent much of 2017 dating Gomez, it would be their biggest break, but, alas, by November 2017, The Weeknd was seen leaving Hadid's apartment in New York City.

Lots of sweet moments came from the pair in 2018, and The Weekend was even seen supporting his lady from the front row at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that year alongside her mom, Yolanda.

But the attached-at-the-hip couple went their separate ways again in August 2019. While the singer hasn't spoken out about the split explicitly, he appeared to address their on-and-off relationship in the lyrics to his 2019 song "Hardest to Love."

"You try with me so many times ... And what we had is dead inside," he sings in one verse.

They haven't reconciled since, but given their history, there's always a chance they'll find their way back to each other.