I try to watch as much of the 2018 Winter Olympics as I can, but I make sure to set reminders for myself so I remember to watch all of my top favorite athletes compete. In addition to setting aside time to watch Lindsay Vonn (because, duh), and while I could never miss out on seeing Chloe Kim, one of the athletes I can't bear to ignore is Adam Rippon. While Rippon has already put on a slew of beautiful and super graceful performances, his performance on Saturday in PyeongChang was definitely ice cold... and this video of Adam Rippon's individual free skate performance proves that it was truly emotional, passionate, and all-around beautiful. Rippon seriously has it all.

Adam Rippon's individual free skate performance took place on Saturday, Feb. 17 in PyeongChang, South Korea, which was Friday, Feb. 16 in the U.S. — and it seriously blew me away. Don't get me wrong — I was 100 percent positive that he would kick butt at his individual free skate. He's dominated in many of his other events, and watching him perform, especially to "O" by Coldplay, is always a treat. I was personally surprised at the clear emotion evident in his performance. If you weren't able to catch his individual free skate program, make sure to check part of it out below, because as usual, it truly was a sight to see.

Rippon performed to "O" by Coldplay during the team free skate last week, on Feb. 11. He scored a well-deserved 89.38 points, which led him to dominate the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), who held a score of 88.35. His interpretation of "O" was seriously incredible for both the individual and team skate, and he most definitely brought some heat to that ice rink.

As Coldplay's song "O" is about "flying on," both of Rippon's interpretations of it were beyond emotional. Aside from the fact that this happens to be Rippon's first Olympics Games — which he worked incredibly hard for — "O" is super fitting, based on the back story behind his Olympic journey. Rippon is also the first openly gay athlete from the U.S. to qualify for the Winter Olympics. However, he isn't alone. Freeskier Gus Kenworthy is also a gay athlete who's representing the country.

For Rippon's short program routine, which aired on the evening of Feb. 15 in the U.S., he performed to a much funkier and livelier beat. His short program song was called "Think About It," by Ida Carr and Fedde le Grande, and the video of his performance will make you feel lighter than a freaking feather. Rippon's personality and vivaciousness seriously shined through his time on the ice, because as usual, he really put on a spectacular performance, receiving an impressive score of 87.95. Though his lead was soon snatched by Russian skater Dmitriy Aliev, who managed to score a 98.98, there's no denying that it was an incredibly beautiful performance.

If you aren't already sold that Rippon is the wonderful sass master we all need in our lives, definitely make a point to check out his Twitter. Beyond his apparent feud with Donald Trump Jr., Rippon has written some pretty amazing tweets throughout the Olympic games. In addition to expressing his sense of humor and confidence, he isn't taking anyone's B.S., and he remains to be the inspiration that I personally need on a daily basis.

I don't know about you, but Adam Rippon is literally my savior, on Twitter and on the ice. So if you're not already following him via social media and through the Olympics, you really need to get on that.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.