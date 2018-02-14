Adam Rippon is without a doubt one of the stars of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and for more than just his skating. The Team USA figure skater is the first openly gay Winter Olympian and has been unapologetic about it through his tweets, both inspiring and hilarious. Adam Rippon's tweets during the Olympics are some of the funniest tweets I've seen in a long-ass time, and he constantly switches between funny and inspiring and I don't know how to stop these tears from flowing, TBQFH.

Although Rippon didn't place first in his category at the Olympics on Monday, Feb. 12 (he should have), he's still one of the fan favorites of the Olympics so far. His tweets about overcoming the countless obstacles he had to overcome in order to get to his first Olympics as the first openly gay Winter Olympian show nothing's holding him back from enjoying every second now that he's there. And there's also nothing holding him back from being the funniest damn man on Twitter right now. If you don't stan him already, you will be by the end of this post.

If you don't follow Adam Rippon yet, do it now. This tweet demands respect.

He posted a photo of himself during a photo shoot and captioned it, "While you were busy being heterosexual, I studied the blade." RIP, me.

Fans couldn't handle this tweet and it wasn't even the Olympics yet.

So not only does Rippon understand Twitter, he understands memes. I'm sobbing.

He has his share of hilarious tweets, but a lot of them are inspirational and hilarious simultaneously.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, he tweeted, "FUN FACT: Being true to who you are and not giving a sh*t about what others think about you is an awesome and liberating thing whether you are gay or not - Sometimes we the gays need to be reminded more often but, LIKE, EVERYONE SHOULD TRY IT, FOR REAL. JUST DO IT." Did you hear our leader?! Just do it!!

This tweet just makes me emotional.

On the morning of Feb. 13, he tweeted at homophobic Twitter trolls telling him they hope he fails saying, "To all those who tweet at me saying that they 'hope I fail', I have failed many times many times in my life. But more importantly, I’ve learned from every setback, proudly own up to my mistakes, grown from disappointments, and now I’m a glamazon b*tch ready for the runway." See?? While they were busy being heterosexual, he studied. The. Blade.

Here are more of Rippon's inspirational tweets about his Olymic debut.

Even Chelsea Clinton can't get over how uplifting this man is.

Now, here's a collection of some of Rippon's funniest Olympic tweets.

Here are just some funny tweets in general.

And let's not forget that the Olympics have brought him and Reese Witherspoon together.

So basically, if you don't follow Adam Rippon on Twitter already, get on that sh*t ASAP. If you do, like all of his tweets because he deserves it. If you don't watch the Olympics and have no idea what I'm talking about through any of this, educate yourself by Googling Adam Rippon. You'll thank me later.

