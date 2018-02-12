Figure skating is easily one of my top three favorite events during the Winter Olympics. While much of the attention is on the female figure skaters, there's still a lot to be said about the men competing for Olympics gold. One of those male competitors from Team USA is getting a lot of extra attention, and for very good reason. Between his movies, outfit, and choice of song, Adam Rippon's Olympics free skate debut was every bit as stunning as I could have imagined.

Rippon made his long awaited Olympic debut on Feb. 11. You could tell by the look on his face throughout his entire performance that he was living for the moment and so honored to be a part of these games. He delivered a gorgeous performance in the free skate portion of the team competition, where he and fellow Team USA skaters were competing to be the best nation at figure skating.

The skate Rippon delivered was super emotional — not just because it was his first Olympic competition, but also because his choice of song was tear-inducing. Rippon chose to skate to a musical medley that capped off with "O" by Coldplay — honestly one of the band's best songs in my personal opinion. If you haven't listened to it, I suggest you do right now.

wouter van eden on YouTube

It was hard to fight back the tears watching Rippon dance across the ice with such grace to this track, especially knowing the backstory behind his journey to his first Olympic games. First of all, he is one of the few openly gay athlete's to represent the United States at the Olympics. He is joined by free skier Gus Kenworthy as the only two openly gay athletes that are a part of Team USA at this year's winter games. In fact, Kenworthy and Rippon are the first openly gay athletes to represent the U.S. since 2004, so that in and of itself is pretty impressive. But Rippon is also the first openly gay figure skater in the U.S. ever, so he is literally making history tonight. Wow, just wow.

But it also took a lot of time for Rippon to earn his spot on the ice tonight — six years to be exact. In an interview he gave with NBC following his performance, Rippon said that he at one point could not even afford groceries. And now he's made it to the Olympics. Seriously, so inspiring.

More to come...