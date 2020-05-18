If you've been craving new music from TXT, lucky for you, the guys just dropped The Dream Chapter: Eternity on Monday, May 18. The EP marks the conclusion of TXT's Dream Chapter series and features the lead single "Can't You See Me?". The tweets about TXT's "Can't You See Me?" music video show fans are shook over the MV's dark vibe that sees the boys showing off a brand new side of themselves.

Fans first got a glimpse of TXT's new era with the release of their concept trailer on April 28. The video showed Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai sitting around a table talking and laughing. On the surface, the scene appeared to show a typical group of friends enjoying each other's company, but the video soon took a eerie turn when Soobin began to be alienated from the rest of the group. Soobin was soon trapped in a glass box, which seemed to represent his feelings of loneliness. Although his friends are right in front of him, he is unable to reach out for help.

Over the course of the next few weeks, TXT shared teasers for their "Can't You See Me?" MV that showed all the members (not just Soobin) feeling as if they're invisible. To emphasize their feelings of isolation, the members repeatedly sang, "Can't you see me?" in the teasers.

Fans were excited to see the full music video in order to understand the storyline better. Now, that day has finally arrived and MOAs can't believe what they just watched.

The video began with an image of a journal showing highlights from TXT's "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" music video. The journal blew up in flames, which seemed to symbolize the ending of the group's Dream Chapter: Magic era. Similar to what fans saw in the teasers, the video alternates between happy scenes of the guys having fun together and more serious images of the guys feeling alone. "My friends don't understand me anymore," TXT repeats over and over throughout the song.

Here's what fans had to say about the video:

To see what the hype is all about, you can watch TXT's "Can't You See Me?" music video below.