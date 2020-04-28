MOAs, you're officially one step closer to TXT's long-awaited comeback. Big Hit just shared TXT's Dream Chapter: Eternity concept trailer on YouTube, and the clip proves that nothing is ever what it seems. In the beginning, the trailer appears to be a lighthearted take on TXT's friendship, but half way through it, things take a turn and it becomes clear the concept is much deeper than that. Since the trailer is meant to tease TXT's next era, fans should probably prepare for an emotional album.

The trailer's arrival comes one day after Big Hit announced TXT is making their comeback on May 18 with their second mini-album, The Dream Chapter: Eternity . According to a Big Hit press release, TXT's new album "unfolds the experiences the boys encounter as they grow up" and is the final record in TXT's Dream Chapter trilogy.

For 24 hours, fans only had TXT's comeback announcement video to fangirl over, but now, with the release of TXT's official concept trailer, fans are more hyped than ever for the group's comeback.

The video begins with Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai sitting around a table talking, laughing, and listening to music together. The guys appear happier than ever, but around the two-minute mark, the mood shifts.

The camera's continuous sweep over the guys seems to indicate the passage of time, and after a few rotations, Soobin starts to get alienated from the rest of the group. He suddenly appears on the other side of the table and inside a glass box, where he is unable to reach out to his friends at all. According to the YouTube description, the video features the song "Someone A" by Yoonsang and a remix of TXT's unreleased song "Drama." The tracks only add to the eeriness of the trailer.

Watch the clip below.

Fans had a lot to say about the video, like how it teases a dark concept for TXT's new era and how the clip could represent feelings of loneliness and isolation.

With The Dream Chapter: Eternity releasing on May 18, fans can expect plenty more content from TXT in the coming weeks that gives more insight into their next era.