At-home dates don't have to involve a streaming service and pants with an elastic waistband. As well as being cost-effective and easy, date nights spent at home can be really hot when done right. Of course, like most date ideas, sexy nights spent in are not a one-size-fits-all situation, and what appeals to you may depend on your zodiac sign. Since a Virgo will likely be mortified by the idea of giving a sexy striptease and a couple's spa night would probably bore an Aries to tears, here are sexy at-home date ideas to try based on your zodiac sign.

As Tyler Turk, CEO and founder of Crated With Love, previously told Elite Daily, you should never stop dating your SO, no longer how long you've been together. "Actively learning something new about your partner or creating new experiences is an important part of any relationship, regardless of the stage or length," he said. "They give you a chance to ignore the world, and focus on each other, and offer a much needed moment to grow closer together." If you're looking to explore a whole new side of your SO, then you may want to try one of these ideas for a hot-and-heavy date night.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Explore A Fantasy Fabio Formaggio / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Aquarians may just be the most uninhibited zodiac sign in the sack, so why not devote a night to experimentation? Those born under this endlessly curious sign will love getting the chance to share and explore a sexual fantasy with their partner (and they'll likely be just as eager to fulfill their SO's fantasies as well).

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Use An Erotica App Pisceans are amazingly inventive, and nothing will allow their imaginations to run wild quite like an erotica app. Whether they're in the mood to listen to erotic stories with their boo or take turns reading them out loud, a Pisces will definitely appreciate the power of erotica to get their creative juices (and their blood) flowing.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Have A Sexy Game Night Aries are competitive, energetic, and always down for adventure, which is why their ideal stay-at-home date night likely involves some erotic games. From kinky card games to sexy Jenga, there are plenty of hot-and-heavy couple's games to choose from, and Aries won't even mind that everyone ends the night a winner.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Take A Bubble Bath Taureans are always down to be pampered, and few things are more luxurious than a steamy bubble bath and a glass of bubbly. As long as their tub is big enough for two, a sensual Taurus is sure to enjoy a relaxing evening spent naked and soapy with their lover. Don't forget to light some candles!

Gemini (May 21—June 20): Do A Porn Shuffle franckreporter/E+/Getty Images Geminis are some of the most indecisive individuals out there, so making date night plans can be a little tough for the twins of the zodiac. My suggestion is to roll the dice and check out a random porn generator website. Inquisitive and open-minded Gems will appreciate the variety (especially since they might find some inspiration with their partner along the way).

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Give Each Other Massages Highly-intuitive Cancers are masters of picking up vibes, so a sensual night spent giving massages is right up their alley. They'll be able to intuit exactly what will make their SO feel good, and these touchy-feely folks will love getting to put their hands all over their boo.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Do A Strip Tease Leos live for the limelight, and getting the chance to put on a sexy performance for their one-and-only allows them to shine like the stars they are. With some fire music and a scintillating costume, Leos will love getting to put on a show (and it will make them feel extra powerful when they inevitably blow their boo's mind).

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Read The 'Kama Sutra' Virgos aren't exactly known for being kinky, and there's a good chance that missionary is far more appealing to them than chains and whips. However, a Virgo is always up for a challenge, and making their way through the Kama Sutra with their SO can give them the structure they crave while simultaneously pushing them out of their comfort zone.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Watch A Raunchy Movie staticnak1983/E+/Getty Images Libras tend to respond best to visuals, so those born under this sign are likely to enjoy a night spent having a sexy movie marathon. Like Geminis, Libras are a bit indecisive, but when the only decision of the night involves picking a movie, they can usually handle it. And because Libras are romantics, an erotic romance is probably their best bet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Make Dinner... Naked Hedonistic Scorpios could get turned on by just about anything, but these individuals especially love getting creative in the kitchen. Making a meal packed with aphrodisiacs and wearing nothing but aprons is def a Scorpio's idea of a perfect (and very sexy) evening.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Experiment With Role-Play Sagittarians are explorers, and there's a good chance a Sag is open to the idea of BDSM and kinky role-play (if they haven't introduced it to their relationship already). Whether they decide to invest in some new toys and accessories or just get a little creative, Sags will appreciate the opportunity to unleash their wild side (with their partner's consent, of course).

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Make A Sexy Bucket List Like Virgos, Capricorns thrive when they have a task at hand. Making a bucket list of sexual experiences with their SO will give them plenty of sexy assignments to tackle, and nothing will thrill them more than getting to check some items off that list.