With Halloween approaching, I couldn't help but think of fun celebrities to dress up as on Oct. 31. The first person to come to my mind? None other than Kim Kardashian West. Although anyone could dress up as the glam reality star, I couldn't help but take things a step further and figure out the perfect Kardashian Halloween costume for you, based on your ruling zodiac element.

I categorized the potential costumes via the four elements — fire, earth, air, and water — and each category, as per the astrological element, will belong to a Kardashian-Jenner sister.

Aside from their eclectic differences, there's no denying each of the famous siblings have a unique sense of style. Believe it or not, each of their natal Venus placements can determine the way they dress along with their fashion aesthetic. Please note: Kim and Kylie share the same Venus placement, which explains their nearly identical features and innate similarities. However, I will be putting them into different categories nonetheless. The astrological elements are barely ever spoken of, yet their undeniable influence never ceases to make an impression, one way or another.

Think you can keep up? Find out your Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costume, according to your ruling element, below:

Fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius): Kendall Jenner's Black Latex Look

So sultry! Can Kendall Jenner be more of a Scorpio? Impossible. Granted, Kendall's birth chart is completely dominated by the element fire. According to Astrotheme, the 23-year-old supermodel was born with an ascendant and moon in warrior-like Aries and a Venus-Mars-Jupiter conjunction in Sagittarius. Insert fire emoji here. This black latex ensemble is very Scorpionic of her, but the latex audaciousness also stems from her Mars-ruled ascendant and moon.

TBH, it sort of reminds me of Lady Gaga's (Aries sun, Scorpio moon) signature look during her Fame Monster days. If there's one thing fire signs have in common, it's their sizzling passion. Bold and expressive, fire signs have no issue standing out in a crowd. On the contrary, they are totally charismatic and they radiate confidence, too. With that said, are you ready to get your Kendall Jenner on?

You can try this bodysuit from Fashion Nova, but if you're not a fan of latex, try this similar metallic leotard from Sweaty Rocks Apparel and pair it with a bun.

Kim Kardashian's new shapewear line, SKIMS, is giving women all over the world — all colors, shapes, and sizes — an opportunity to feel good in their own skin. According to Astrotheme, the mogul was born with a midheaven-Venus-Jupiter conjunction in picture-perfect Virgo. (Your midheaven sign determines your public image and reputation in the world; Venus is beauty and Jupiter makes everything bigger.)

Aside from having the goddess of love enchanting the world via KKW's 10th house of legacy, the essence of Virgo totally shines through her, especially when in the public eye. However, despite Virgo's obsession with the details, all the earth signs were born with a similar gift: They're meticulous and persevered. They also love earth tones. Needless to say, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to make a statement.

Get yourself a one-length black bob wig from Luna Wigs or Amazon. Then, check if the SKIMS bodysuits are still available. Otherwise, Amazon's got you covered.

Kylie Jenner knows how to break the Internet like nobody's business, and it's probably because she's always making boss moves. Whether it be via her billion-dollar empire or by the simple act of sharing a drop-dead gorgeous selfie on Instagram, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner is a force to be reckoned with. In my opinion, and according to Astrotheme, Kylie's midheaven-Mars conjunction in irresistible Libra takes the lead here, similar to Kim. Aside from emanating beauty and charm, Venus-ruled Libra exudes all things aesthetically pleasing.

The midheaven sign also determines one's career; hence, Kylie's record-breaking success in the beauty industry. Naturally, this wild cheetah look has her sun sign, Leo, written all over it, but the air signs can easily pull it off. Why? Well, those with prominent air in their birth chart are naturally versatile and eclectic. Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius know how to make an impression, and the best part is they make it seem effortless. Are you ready to be spotted?

Head over to Fashion Nova for a similar look, and pair it with a half-up, half-down hairdo, compliments of King Kylie.

Aside from her sun-Mercury-Venus conjunction in intuitive Cancer, Khloé Kardashian was born with a Mars in Scorpio, as per Astrotheme. Your Venus placement can ultimately determine your fashion sense and overall aesthetic; hence, Khloé's dreamy looks. Although, I truly believe she broke the mold with her Good American jeans. Despite giving women of all shapes and sizes an opportunity to feel sexy in denim, KoKo also integrated her personality with her brand.

While you can totally dress up a pair of jeans, there's something really beautiful about the way Khloé rocks her all-denim outfits. Everything from the color to the distressed look, and even the buttons, gives the jeans a little something extra. Then again, she always makes it a point to combine her outfits with a ton of colorful accessories, which, in the end, complement her chameleon water-sign ways.

Check out Fashion Nova's Zoe Denim Tube Top — it looks identical to Khloé's. Also, don't forget to pair it with this platinum blonde wig from Amazon.