If you're anything like me, then you live and breathe all things astrology. Aside from my insatiable need to know what the planets are up to on a regular basis, I'm constantly looking for the next best source for celestial info. Hence, why I'm obsessed with these three astrology apps — TimePassages, Co-Star, and AstroWorx — and I'm pretty sure they'll blow you away sooner or later, too.

Whether you've decided to fully dedicate yourself to this way of life, something as simple as knowing which zodiac sign the moon is traveling through can provide an enormous amount clarity. And with the help of social media (ex. all of the hysterical zodiac memes on Instagram), astrology has evidently become a major trend in recent years — particularly among Android and iOS users.

So, ready to get astrolofied with the best of 'em? Before you download any of the apps, make sure you have your exact time, date, and location of birth handy. Send your mom a text and ask her to reminisce about those long hours in labor, if necessary. Also, prepare to be full-on seen by the cosmos because once you input your birthday logistics, there's no more denying the power of astrology.

Below are my top three astrology applications, ranked from the one I use most to the one I use least. I still highly recommend all three apps, especially to those trying to get a better understanding of astrology, but No. 1 on my list is...

TimePassages

The TimePassages app sits directly over my Messages icon because I use it every single day. This app gives you an instant astrological analysis of your birth chart — featuring a visual chart interpretation along with a user-friendly list of astro aspects — and a Daily Horoscope tool, integrating your individual birth date along with the current astrology transits taking place at the moment.

For the record, that's not something you see every day; horoscopes are typically ambiguous for this reason because you need an exact time, date, and location of birth for an accurate assessment... and it doesn't even end there.

The downside to this is there is a small cost — unless you purchase the unlimited feature for a one-time price — but you have the option of astro-analyzing family, friends, and romantic prospects via the Compare Charts option to see whether y'all are compatible.

You're welcome. Now do yourself a favor and download TimePassages for iOS.

Co-Star Personalized Astrology

I dare to say the Co-Star application is more famous than TimePassages — considering it raised more than $5 million in seed funding this past April, per Vanity Fair — and I feel it's because the horoscopes are way more user friendly compared to TimePassages. Don't get me wrong, TimePassages is my personal fave, as I've been studying astrology my whole life. Co-Star, however, is more sleek, modern, and millennial-friendly for a number of reasons.

For starters, the visual interpretations are easy to digest and the horoscope updates have interesting sections such as Power, Pressure, and Trouble. This makes it easier for the user to understand where they can expect to see some challenges, unless there's a harmonious astrological aspect in favor, of course. Something else I appreciate about this app is the use of terminology. A lot of people aren't familiar with astrology verbiage, let alone what a conjunction even means.

This is why I highly recommend downloading Co-Star, especially if you're just starting dabble in astrology.

AstroWorx Astrology

The AstroWorx application is another one of my go-to softwares. This application is a little less intricate than TimePassages, but nowhere near as thorough as Co-Star. Again, to each their own, but I personally love the visuals on this application. The charts are colorful — one color per astrological element — and the features are pretty cool, too. For a price of $9.99, users can utilize different house systems, combine birth charts for synastry reports, and even read their solar return.

Like I said, in terms of fully understanding this application, AstroWorx is very similar to TimePassages, but it's never too late to start learning. So don't shy away from downloading this app because you're too concerned with the terminology and levels of "readability." If you're not sure what something means, look it up online. Besides, it never hurts to try, right? You have to start somewhere.

Trust me, you won't regret downloading AstroWorx.