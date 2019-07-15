7 Astrology Books To Read If You're Ready To Step Up Your Celestial Game

If there's one thing I love about summer, it's the ability to curl up with a good book... outside. Whether the books are about astrology or romance, there's no limit to what I consider to be a good read. However, when it comes to what I'm reading for summer 2019, I'm particularly interested in all things pertaining to zodiac signs, planets, and all of the other components of astrology — beyond the surface level.

Fun fact about me: I'm a triple Gemini, which means, yes, my sun, moon, and rising signs are all comprised of the twins. So, needless to say, I'm fascinated by astrology, and the idea of delving a little deeper into that world is exceptionally exciting. Would I consider myself an expert, though? Not quite, but I'm learning. For instance, just this past week, I learned Geminis are one of the most fun zodiac signs to date, as well as one of the most clever zodiac signs. But, to my surprise, Geminis aren't known to be super romantic. Guess I have an excuse next Valentine's Day, huh?

Knowing what little I do know, I know there's still so much more to learn, like how to read your own birth chart, how the moon connects us to nature, and where the moon is in each cycle. Did you know astrology can provide you with advice about your health, finances, and romance? The sky — no, the universe — is the limit (which is to say, of course, that there are no limits).

Regardless of whether your appreciation for horoscopes or celestial events is newfound or longstanding, you're going to want to add these astrology books to your online cart:

The Stars Within You: A Modern Guide to Astrology by Juliana McCarthy

The Stars Within You: A Modern Guide to Astrology by Juliana McCarthy $13 | Amazon Buy Now

Everyone has to start somewhere, and Juliana McCarthy's introductory guide could be just what you need to really get you into the celestial game. Not only is it perfect for beginners, it also provides details on how to read your own birth chart, with the goal of the reader becoming more aware of their place in the universe.

Astrology for Yourself: How to Understand And Interpret Your Own Birth Chart by Douglas Bloch & Demetra George

Astrology for Yourself: How to Understand and Interpret Your Own Birth Chart by Douglas Bloch & Demetra George $15 | Amazon Buy Now

Similarly to McCarthy's work, Astrology for Yourself is a great tool for beginners because it's easy to understand. Although it was originally published in 1987, it has since been updated to provide a more contemporary knowledge of the "language, art, and science of astrology through a series of self-directed ... exercises." So have fun with it!

The Astrology of You and Me: How to Understand and Improve Every Relationship in Your Life by Gary Goldschneider

The Astrology of You and Me: How to Understand and Improve Every Relationship in Your Life by Gary Goldschneider $20 | Amazon Buy Now

Gary Goldschneider, the best-selling author of The Secret Language of Birthdays (1994), has a long history of penning books about astrology, dating back to the '80s. One of his latest works, The Astrology of You and Me, is an astrological relationship guide. So if you're looking for advice on how to deal with anyone from your friends to your boss, this book will give you the inside scoop.

Astrology Uncovered: A Guide to Horoscopes and Zodiac Signs by Julia Steyson

Astrology Uncovered: A Guide To Horoscopes And Zodiac Signs by Julia Steyson $10 | Amazon Buy Now

If you're looking for the answers to the Five Ws (who, what, when, where, and why), look no further than this book above. Written by Julia Steyson — an expert in astrology who's penned works about reading tarot cards and uncovering magic as a Wiccan — Astrology Uncovered is a gold mine when it comes to understanding astrological terminology.

Moonology: Working With the Magic of Lunar Cycles by Yasmin Boland

Moonology: Working with the Magic of Lunar Cycles by Yasmin Boland $10 | Amazon Buy Now

How does the moon connect us to nature? Where is the moon in each cycle? Leave it to a world-renowned astrologist, who's a self-proclaimed "Moonchild," to pen the go-to read on lunar cycles. New moons, full moons, and all the moons in between, Moonology answers all the questions you may have about the astronomical body.

Even better? Moonology also provides the international new moon and full moon dates through 2026, so you'll never miss a cycle.

The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need by Joanna Martine Woolfolk

The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need by Joanna Martine Woolfolk $14 | Amazon Buy Now

Ah, an oldie but a goodie. The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need was originally published in 1982, but was republished in 2012 to pack it with even more information, allowing it to live up to its name. Need advice on health? Check. Money? Check. What about romance? Yep it's got that, too. Plus, it provides readers with information on the compatibility between every sign — all 144 potential combos.

The Book of Destinies: Discover the Life You Were Born to Live by Chetan Parkyn & Carola Eastwood

The Book of Destinies: Discover the Life You Were Born to Live by Chetan Parkyn & Carola Eastwood $14 | Amazon Buy Now

Unbeknownst to me, there are 192 "life themes" that encompass humanity, and The Book of Destinies presents profiles on all of them. Using the date, time, and place you were born, your life theme can reveal your specific destiny and life's purpose. Want to know your particular life theme? Step right on in.