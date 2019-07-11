You know that part in a romantic comedy, when it seems like all is lost and then the love interest shows back up with a grand gesture, like breaking into song, or making a humbling declaration that proves just how in love they are? Yeah, I hate that part. I know, I know, I’m in the minority on that. I just find those moments so cringy, but then what else would you expect from a Virgo which happens to be one of the

zodiac signs who aren’t super romantic — at least not in the traditional sense, anyway.

Every sign in the zodiac has the capability of being very romantic and showing their partner just how loved they are, but what that actually looks like can vary wildly from sign to sign. For some signs, it’s flowers, poems, and moves straight out of a Nicholas Sparks joint, but for others romance is more subtle or more practical, but just as heartfelt. So, if your partner is not the type to sweep you off your feet old-school style, or if you would seriously prefer no one tried those tactics on you, chances are you, like me, are one of these astrological signs who just aren't all that romantic.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Giphy While Gemini may be short on romance, they have plenty of charm to spare. That's because this Mercury-ruled sign has a talent for communication and a true curiosity about other people. However, this air sign is also notorious for their short attention span, so if they grow bored they can lose interest quickly. All this doesn't exactly lend itself to grand gestures. However, this sign, when it's found a real partner, has their own unique way of expressing love, and that's by giving you all their undivided attention, which can make you feel like you truly are the only person in the world, and they go out of your way to make you laugh and put a smile on your face.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22) Giphy For an earth sign like Virgo, your stereotypical romantic gestures just feel a bit, well, silly. This is a sign that really responds more to effort and thoughtfulness over more flowery forms of romance. And Virgo expresses their love the same way. This means while you probably won't receive a poem or serenade from your Virgo paramour anytime soon, however this thoughtful and observant sign expresses their love an affection on surprisingly insightful acts of kindness.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19) Giphy Like their fellow earth sign, Virgo, Capricorn really isn't into the fantasy aspects of romance. This is a very grounded sign that puts a high value on their time and energy. So, if you want to know how a Capricorn feels about you, pay attention to how much of both of those things they dedicate to you. This is a sign that shows its romantic side by always carving out time just for you.