3 Zodiac Signs Who Love Romance, So Break Out The Roses And Candlelight
I am not the most romantic person — at least not in the traditional sense. Candlelit dinners, walks on the beach, and rose petals on the bed all leave me cold. And a serenade? That is the hardest of noes. It's just not for me, and that's OK. It’s also OK if this particular style of romance speaks to your heart — and, if so, you deserve a partner who both understands and embraces that. So, if romance is important to you, or you’re seeking a partner for whom it is, then consider dating one of the zodiac signs who love romance, because, yes, a natural born romantic is most definitely a thing.
While all the signs in the zodiac are capable of being very romantic partners, some just have an astrological edge. These are the signs that have a strong sense of intuition and empathy, so they naturally gravitate toward acts of romance in order to experience the happiness it creates in their partner. Plus, they have an idealistic and loving streak that lends itself to romance and connection. This is why, if you are looking for a partner who lives to sweep you of your feet with grand gestures and small acts of romance, these are the zodiac signs for you.
CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22)
It may take a little work to break down Cancer's protective emotional shell, but once you've earned this sign’s trust, brace yourself for romance. Ruled by the Moon, the heavenly body associated with emotion, this is a sign feels everything, including love and passion, and a desire to make the people they care about feel it too, through both their words and actions. So, don't be too surprised to come home to a candlelit dinner they've made for you, or surprise getaway to a charming bed and breakfast they've planned.
LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22)
Because Libra is such a notorious social butterfly, you might think that they would be too flighty or distracted to bring the romance, but this Venus-ruled sign is actually a true romantic at heart. They fully embrace traditional romance and can make even the cheesiest of gestures feel fun and fresh thanks this their charm and wit. Just keep in mind that, for Libra, balance is always important, so they expect reciprocity and to be wooed in return as well.
PISCES (FEB. 19 TO MARCH 20)
Of all the zodiac, no sign is more romantic than Pisces. This water sign’s connection to Neptune means that they are both dreamers and have a sense of empathy and intuition that borders on the psychic. When this sign wants to spoil and romance their partner, it's almost like they are able to read their mind and give them the exact attention and gestures they desire. Both the effort and the accuracy that goes into romance for a Pisces can make the object of their affection feel both wooed and seen — which is a powerful and intoxicating combination.
Again, while all the signs of the zodiac have the ability to break out the romance, the key is to find the one who knows what romance means to you. Whether that's dozens of roses or a surprise marathon of Stranger Things and all-you-can-eat tacos. (Mmm, now that's what I call romance.)