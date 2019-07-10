I am not the most romantic person — at least not in the traditional sense. Candlelit dinners, walks on the beach, and rose petals on the bed all leave me cold. And a serenade? That is the hardest of noes. It's just not for me, and that's OK. It’s also OK if this particular style of romance speaks to your heart — and, if so, you deserve a partner who both understands and embraces that. So, if romance is important to you, or you’re seeking a partner for whom it is, then consider dating one of the zodiac signs who love romance, because, yes, a natural born romantic is most definitely a thing.

While all the signs in the zodiac are capable of being very romantic partners, some just have an astrological edge. These are the signs that have a strong sense of intuition and empathy, so they naturally gravitate toward acts of romance in order to experience the happiness it creates in their partner. Plus, they have an idealistic and loving streak that lends itself to romance and connection. This is why, if you are looking for a partner who lives to sweep you of your feet with grand gestures and small acts of romance, these are the zodiac signs for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22) Giphy It may take a little work to break down Cancer's protective emotional shell, but once you've earned this sign’s trust, brace yourself for romance. Ruled by the Moon, the heavenly body associated with emotion, this is a sign feels everything, including love and passion, and a desire to make the people they care about feel it too, through both their words and actions. So, don't be too surprised to come home to a candlelit dinner they've made for you, or surprise getaway to a charming bed and breakfast they've planned.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22) Giphy Because Libra is such a notorious social butterfly, you might think that they would be too flighty or distracted to bring the romance, but this Venus-ruled sign is actually a true romantic at heart. They fully embrace traditional romance and can make even the cheesiest of gestures feel fun and fresh thanks this their charm and wit. Just keep in mind that, for Libra, balance is always important, so they expect reciprocity and to be wooed in return as well.